State champions highlight Wyoming Coaches Association all-state soccer teams
2021 WYOMING COACHES ASSOCIATION ALL-STATE SOCCER

State champions highlight Wyoming Coaches Association all-state soccer teams

NC v RS girls soccer

Natrona County goalkeeper Hannah Trumbull blocks a shot by Brecken Hunsaker of Rock Springs during their game May 7 at Cheney Alumni Field in Casper. Both players were named to the WCA Class 4A all-state team.

 Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune

State champions Jackson (Class 4A boys), Rock Springs (4A girls), Worland (3A boys) and Lander (3A girls) placed a combined 23 players on the Wyoming Coaches Association all-state soccer teams released Tuesday.

Jackson, which won its second 4A title in a row with a 2-1 overtime victory over Thunder Basin on Saturday in Cheyenne, had seven players selected to the team, with junior midfielder Charlie Hoelscher earning honors for the second time.

The Rock Springs girls had six players chosen all-state, with junior Emily Taucher also making her second appearance on the team. Taucher was one of four underclassmen named to the team for the Tigers, who defeated previously undefeated Thunder Basin 2-0 to win the program's first state title.

The Worland boys won their third consecutive state title and 46th consecutive match with a 1-0 shutout of Powell in the 3A championship. Senior Rudy Sanford, a 2019 all-state selection, was one of six Warriors named to the team. Worland also had 3A Senior of the Year in JT Klinghagen and the Underclassmen of the Year in Cole Venable.

The Lander girls, who won the program's first state title with a 2-1 overtime victory over Cody, had four players selected to the team.

Hoelscher and Sanford were two of 16 repeat selections from the 2019 team.

2021 WCA all-state soccer teams. Page B3

Sports Editor

Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.

