State, district seal will show language proficiency on diplomas

GILLETTE (WNE) — High school students in Campbell County may now receive up to two seals of biliteracy on their diplomas: a state seal and a district seal.

In January, Campbell County School District implemented its own Seal of Biliteracy, which shows that students are fluent and functional in at least two languages.

In February, state legislators passed the language proficiency-seal of biliteracy bill and Tuesday, the state seal was approved for use within the district.

The state offers two options for seals, one called the State of Wyoming Seal of Biliteracy and the other is the Seal of Biliteracy with distinction, said Bertine Bahige, principal of Stocktrail Elementary School.

Stocktrail is a dual language immersion school where Spanish is taught and integrated within daily lessons.

“The (Wyoming Department of Education) did a good job incorporating what we’ve done in Campbell County, what Natrona has done as well as Teton County and also involved foreign language teachers to be able to put together a comprehensive structure,” Bahige said of the different pathways and assessments students can take to prove language proficiency.

He said that some of the hesitancy in the state revolved around how to meet indigenous languages within the seal’s documentation, which has now been handled.

Wyoming was one of the last states in the country to approve the state seal, which is now commonly looked for in college admissions and by employers, said Sen. Affie Ellis, R-Cheyenne, who sponsored the bill earlier this year. It can also be referenced when students look at scholarship opportunities.