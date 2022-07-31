State House District 11

James W. Byrd, Democrat

Q: What qualities, training, experiences, and skills would you bring to this office?

A: Retired multiple business owner. Former Elected legislator (five times). In-depth understanding of state budgeting and processes. Ten years election and election process experience. Twenty-five years of energy experience: oil, gas, coal, renewables.

Q: What, if anything, would you support to improve reasonable access to health care in Wyoming?

A: Yes. Health care in Wyoming is in a horrible state. Hospitals are being forced to take the financial hit (millions of dollars) because the legislature will not approve expanded Medicare. There are many more problems that require solutions to improve the survivability of common injuries that are currently morphing into life-threatening because of no facilities or trained staff.

Q: What, if any, specific measures would you propose to generate future state revenue?

A: First and foremost, efficiency in current Wyoming state agency budgeting. Then building a culture and climate of technological next-generation designs for oil, gas, coal (non-thermal), wind and solar.

Q: Current school funding is adequate.

A: Disagree.

Q: Please explain your answer on school funding.

A: School funding is absolutely the investment in our future business and technology competitiveness. Without adequate investment, the security of our nation and economy will become vulnerable to "unfriendly" foreign control.

Marguerite Herman, Democrat

Q: What qualities, training, experiences, and skills would you bring to this office?

A: My academic and professional background/experience is in education, communication and civic engagement -- plus broad advocacy in healthcare and health insurance. All combine to work with others to solutions to real Wyoming problems.

Q: What, if anything, would you support to improve reasonable access to health care in Wyoming?

A: I would advocate for expanding access to our state Medicaid, including for low-income adults. Also extend maternal and child care.

Q: What, if any, specific measures would you propose to generate future state revenue?

A: Enhanced investment in post-secondary education & businesses that pay good wages to generate property and sales tax revenue. Remove many sales and use tax exemptions. Remove tax exemptions that benefit mostly special interests.

Q: Current school funding is adequate.

A: Strongly disagree.

Q: Please explain your answer on school funding.

A: Funding is woefully inadequate to hire & retain highly qualified teachers, administration and staff -- the heart and soul of education. Equally inadequate to provide safe, suitable, adequate facilities.

Jared Olsen, Republican

Q: What qualities, training, experiences, and skills would you bring to this office?

A: No response.

Q: What, if anything, would you support to improve reasonable access to health care in Wyoming?

A: No response.

Q: What, if any, specific measures would you propose to generate future state revenue?

A: No response.

Q: Current school funding is adequate.

A: No response.

Q: Please explain your answer on school funding.

A: No response.