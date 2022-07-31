State House District 13

Ken Chestek, Democrat

Q: What qualities, training, experiences, and skills would you bring to this office?

A: I am a law professor who teaches courses in legal writing and legal analysis. I cover statutory interpretation in my courses. I believe my background is ideal for a job in which I would literally be writing statutes. I have also been an active community activist working on the problem of money in politics. I have developed a working relationship with the legislature's Joint Corporations, Elections and Local Government Committee, providing testimony and background information on several legislative matters over the past several years. I was part of the successful effort to beef up the disclosure rules for super-PAC organizations during the last legislative session.

Q: What, if anything, would you support to improve reasonable access to health care in Wyoming?

A: First priority would be to expand Medicaid. The additional resources that would become immediately available would help small rural hospitals stay open and continue providing a full range of needed services. Second, we need to look at ways to support air ambulance services so that people in remote areas can have quicker access to larger health care facilities and the specialized care available there.

Q: What, if any, specific measures would you propose to generate future state revenue?

A: We need to diversify our economy; with diversification, new sources of revenue would be created. We cannot continue to rely on the oil and gas/mineral extraction industries to support the state. Market forces outside of our control will continue to put downward pressure on those industries. Green energy (particularly solar and wind) are promising new industries, but also finding ways to use coal to create building materials (carbon fiber, graphene, bricks, etc.) would be a way to continue extracting coal while not burning it and putting more carbon into the atmosphere. Plus the value added in creating building materials could provide a source of new revenue for the state.

Q: Current school funding is adequate.

A: Disagree.

Q: Please explain your answer on school funding.

A: There was a time in the not-too-distant past when the Wyoming K-12 education system was a model for the nation. But recent efforts to decrease state spending have taken some of the shine off of that gem. We need to reverse that trend, find a stable and adequate funding stream, and make educating our children a top priority once again.

Wayne B. Pinch, Republican

Q: What qualities, training, experiences, and skills would you bring to this office?

A: None whatsoever.

Q: What, if anything, would you support to improve reasonable access to health care in Wyoming?

A: I am for Medicare for all. Wyoming can access more federal funds. I would also look at Utah as an alternative approach.

Q: What, if any, specific measures would you propose to generate future state revenue?

A: As the nation shifts away from fossil fuels, we need to reevaluate our stance on what our energy is worth to others. I would entertain tolls. I would entertain a tenant tax. We deficit spend on public services, why?

Q: Current school funding is adequate.

A: Neither agree nor disagree.

Q: Please explain your answer on school funding.

A: We are second in the nation on dollars spent per student. We are 30th in discipline.