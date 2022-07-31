State House District 14

Julie McCallister, Republican

Q: What qualities, training, experiences, and skills would you bring to this office?

A: I know what it will take to innovate our local industries, having worked for the University of Wyoming for six years in oil and gas upgrading research. There I also earned a bachelor's degree in political science and a master's in public administration.

I spent all the time I could in Wyoming with family: my uncle John Story of Dubois, and my grandfather and grandmother Charles and Maydeane Jones of Riverton. They fostered and grew my love of Wyoming and the outdoors from a young age. I came home to Wyoming when I was 19, because I knew exactly where I belonged. When I become active in state politics in 2013, I have been successful helping pass several bills. I know how to lobby successfully for quality legislation and how advocate for constituents.

Q: What, if anything, would you support to improve reasonable access to health care in Wyoming?

A: The pandemic highlighted the state of Wyoming’s need for more viable options for our residents' to access critical care. Two major providers in our state have ceased labor and delivery services, among growing cuts that have led to less services available for our residents as well as reduced quality. This is an issue that needs to be resolved now. I am not comfortable with what the federal overreach expansion of Medicaid could risk, but I am even less comfortable with Wyoming taxpayers paying into a Medicaid system they do not get full benefit from. This issue needs resolution and movement in the next session. Exactly what that solution should be needs to be a consortium of ideas of all vested parties and moving forward with the best solution.

Q: What, if any, specific measures would you propose to generate future state revenue?

A: Wyoming needs to diversify and strengthen its state revenue, but there are a number of places that this revenue should not be generated from. Specifically state income tax or food tax. Both of these are regressive taxation that will hurt our residents. There are a number of areas where revenue can be generated that are not regressive in nature. Wind energy and other stable industries are areas where more or new revenue can be collected. Wyoming has long done a diligent job of defending key Wyoming industries like oil, gas and ranching. While these industries are incredibly important, many other legacy industries that also would benefit from action by legislature include Wyoming’s travel, outdoor recreation, hunting, manufacturing and many more.

Q: Current school funding is adequate.

A: Neither agree nor disagree.

Q: Please explain your answer on school funding.

A: The state of Wyoming has to follow a Supreme Court decision on how to fund our schools. That does not mean that our school funding is completely adequate. The state of Wyoming needs more dedicated funding for our schools. I am pleased to see charter schools expanding to a small degree in the state of Wyoming, as options for education are essential to parent choice. Wyoming could and should dedicate more funding to our schools, to ensure that we do not have issues with items like capitol construction, or the facilities' needs that could easily exceed budget availability. Funding needs to be available to provide our students with the best teachers, opportunities and facilities that the state can provide.

Trey Sherwood, Democrat (Incumbent)

Q: What qualities, training, experiences, and skills would you bring to this office?

A: I am a graduate of Leadership Wyoming with a proven track record of creative problem solving, overcoming challenges and bringing people together. For the last 12 years, I’ve led the efforts of Laramie Main Street, a non-profit working at the grassroots level in the revitalization of downtown. I have a master’s degree in public history, am a co-founder of the Laramie Mural Project and Laramie Public Art Coalition and former board member with the Laramie Plains Museum.

I value intentional civility, honesty, respect and gratitude. My interest in running for re-election is not driven by selfish ambition, but a desire to give back while bettering the lives of my neighbors, community and state.

Q: What, if anything, would you support to improve reasonable access to health care in Wyoming?

A: I will continue to vote in favor of expanding Medicaid. Healthy citizens are productive and engaged members of our community. Expanding Medicaid is long overdue. It will help address our workforce shortage, reduce employee sick days and increase our economic output while protecting our hospitals from the high cost of uncompensated care. With the majority of Wyomingites in favor of expansion, it is time we join the 38 other states, including Montana, Idaho, Utah, Colorado, Nebraska, Kansas and North Dakota in providing services to care for our most vulnerable residents. Learn more at: https://healthywyoming.org/

Q: What, if any, specific measures would you propose to generate future state revenue?

A: We must reform our tax structure and move away from our dependence on minerals, which has thus far subsidized our public services. We have some of the lowest taxes in the nation and one of the lowest personal tax burdens per capita. To generate revenue for essential services, I support: a 1% increase in sales & use tax generating $191 million; imposing a 4% sales tax on services at $41 million; lifting restrictions on local governments' ability to raise revenue to support public services & economic development; increasing the statewide 4-cent sales tax by a penny for education. If we want to grow our economy while maintaining our quality of life, we must diversify revenue in a way that is justified, equitable, balanced and transparent.

Q: Current school funding is adequate.

A: Strongly disagree.

Q: Please explain your answer on school funding.

A: We are facing a budget shortfall in education and are in danger of being unable to fulfill our constitutional duty to finance a high quality, fair and equitable education for every Wyoming student. Teachers are burned out, parents are frustrated and our kids are caught in the middle. We must recalibrate our funding model to increase pay if we are to recruit and retain quality teachers and support staff.

Bryan Shuster, Republican

Q: What qualities, training, experiences, and skills would you bring to this office?

A: I feel that my best qualification in running for House District 14 is my 20 years of experience on Laramie City Council. Experience with bi-annual budgets, monthly finance meetings, the Wyoming Territorial Park Board, Planning Commission, Airport Board, Laramie Railroad Depot Board and Rifle Range Board have all provided great insight to how government is run. A look into how businesses are affected by government was valuable background in the city council position. This work experience was when I worked in the family business, Ideal Foods.

Q: What, if anything, would you support to improve reasonable access to health care in Wyoming?

A: The U.S. government currently provides several different types of coverages for persons with disabilities, older citizens and the current coronavirus variant. I will not try to start a funding project to support this at this time.

Q: What, if any, specific measures would you propose to generate future state revenue?

A: Every new business we open in this county will generate revenue. Myself and the entire city council, Laramie Economic Development and Downtown Development Authority that the city partners with provide them with financial support. We are currently working very hard to put businesses into currently vacant buildings.

Q: Current school funding is adequate.

A: No response.

Q: Please explain your answer on school funding.

A: School funding in this county is not what I think it should be. Every time we create a new for-profit business it creates new revenue and property taxes (property taxes largely go to schools).