State House District 16

Jim McCollum, Republican

Q: What qualities, training, experiences, and skills would you bring to this office?

A: Born and raised in Jackson, Wyoming. Proven leadership. Timber foreman and craftsman. Began working career by building custom log homes in 1987. Raised my children in Wyoming. Represent the hardworking people of Wyoming. A voice for the working class. Wyoming voice. Wyoming solutions.

Q: What, if anything, would you support to improve reasonable access to health care in Wyoming?

A: Ability to "shop" for health insurance across state lines. Lack of adequate coverage inhibits the ability to receive needed services.

Q: What, if any, specific measures would you propose to generate future state revenue?

A: Sensible regulations with less government overreach. Oil and gas industry as well as corporations and small businesses. Promote Wyoming students and colleges/University of Wyoming to attract new and innovative ways to harness our resources and be environmentally conscious.

Q: Current school funding is adequate.

A: Disagree.

Q: Please explain your answer on school funding.

A: School funding in Wyoming needs to be reevaluated. Curb wasteful spending and administrative salaries with more focus on teachers and students.

Mike Yin, Democrat (Incumbent)

Q: What qualities, training, experiences, and skills would you bring to this office?

A: I work as a software developer full-time and use critical thinking and thoroughness to the job as a legislator. As a two-term current legislator, I bring the experience of working across the aisle to ensure we move forward together in Wyoming.

Q: What, if anything, would you support to improve reasonable access to health care in Wyoming?

A: Medicaid expansion.

Q: What, if any, specific measures would you propose to generate future state revenue?

A: Change the mix of our current revenue sources. For example, possibly reduce property taxes and offset it with the creation of an unearned income tax such as a tax on capital gains made above a certain threshold to ensure that those that claim Wyoming as a tax haven with their second home pay their share of teaching Wyoming's kids.

Q: Current school funding is adequate.

A: Disagree.

Q: Please explain your answer on school funding.

A: Property taxes do not fully pay for our current school funding, and we still struggle to acquire and retain teachers. Our teachers need the support from the state (as required by our state constitution!) or we will start losing the ability to ensure our kids grow up with a high quality education.