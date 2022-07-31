State House District 17

Chad M. Banks, Democrat (Incumbent)
Q: What qualities, training, experiences, and skills would you bring to this office?
A: Having previously been elected to the Rock Springs City Council, I bring a background in local government and constituent relationships.
My first two years in the Wyoming House also provide a base of knowledge on the processes, relationships and workings of state government.
Currently, I serve on the following committees:
- House Travel, Recreation, Wildlife & Cultural Resources
- Capitol Interpretive Exhibits and Wayfinding Subcommittee
- Select Committee on School Facilities
- Select Water Committee
I have a B.S. degree in marketing from the University of Wyoming and a strong background in tourism, marketing, community & economic development and grant writing.
Q: What, if anything, would you support to improve reasonable access to health care in Wyoming?
A: Properly funding health care in the state is important and it's one area I'll continue to support. I also support Medicaid expansion in Wyoming to provide more access to our residents.
Q: What, if any, specific measures would you propose to generate future state revenue?
A: Diversifying our economy and tax base will help generate future revenue. I'm a strong supporter of both initiatives and will continue to fight for both. As a state we also need to be forward thinking and looking. While we can and should support our legacy industries, we also need to look at new markets and new opportunities.
Q: Current school funding is adequate.
A: Disagree.
Q: Please explain your answer on school funding.
A: Clearly the school funding model is broken. We need to fully fund schools according to the adopted model.
Joshua Thomas (J.T.) Larson
Q: What qualities, training, experiences, and skills would you bring to this office?
A: No response.
Q: What, if anything, would you support to improve reasonable access to health care in Wyoming?
A: No response.
Q: What, if any, specific measures would you propose to generate future state revenue?
A: No response.
Q: Current school funding is adequate.
A: No response.
Q: Please explain your answer on school funding.
A: No response.