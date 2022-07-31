State House District 19

Karl Allred, Republican

Q: What qualities, training, experiences, and skills would you bring to this office?

A: No response.

Q: What, if anything, would you support to improve reasonable access to health care in Wyoming?

A: No response.

Q: What, if any, specific measures would you propose to generate future state revenue?

A: No response.

Q: Current school funding is adequate.

A: No response.

Q: Please explain your answer on school funding.

A: No response.

Sarah Butters, Democrat

Q: What qualities, training, experiences, and skills would you bring to this office?

A: I have lived in Wyoming for most of my life and I care about this state. I have taught in Wyoming for eleven years and I want to bring that knowledge and experience to the House. Many issues brought before the House and Senate tie directly to education, so having people like myself that are in those classrooms everyday is paramount. I am very organized and a natural leader. I fight for what is right even when that may not be easy. I want to help find the balance between the old ways of our state and progressing into the future.

Q: What, if anything, would you support to improve reasonable access to health care in Wyoming?

A: I support doing whatever it takes to improve access to health care in Wyoming. The vast space between towns in our great state creates challenges when it comes to accessing healthcare, and sometimes residents even have to go to other states to get that care. Attracting and keeping quality physicians in our state needs to be a priority.

Q: What, if any, specific measures would you propose to generate future state revenue?

A: Clean energy is a source of revenue that is trending upward and is forecasted to become more and more prominent. It’s a market that our state could definitely tap into. Relying on oil and gas will continue to be a rollercoaster of sometimes having a surplus and other times having to make massive cuts.

Q: Current school funding is adequate.

A: Disagree.

Q: Please explain your answer on school funding.

A: The solution to budget issues is always to cut budgets, including the education budget, but when it comes to providing high quality education we cannot just cut and cut. Other areas have been capped even though the cost of providing those educational services continues to increase. Teachers being able to work one job as the cost of living continues to climb needs to also be a priority so they can focus on being the best teacher than can for students. Having to moonlight to make ends meet is not conducive to that.

Jon R. Conrad, Republican

Q: What qualities, training, experiences, and skills would you bring to this office?

A: No response.

Q: What, if anything, would you support to improve reasonable access to health care in Wyoming?

A: No response.

Q: What, if any, specific measures would you propose to generate future state revenue?

A: No response.

Q: Current school funding is adequate.

A: No response.

Q: Please explain your answer on school funding.

A: No response.

Andy Stocks, Republican

Q: What qualities, training, experiences, and skills would you bring to this office?

A: No response.

Q: What, if anything, would you support to improve reasonable access to health care in Wyoming?

A: No response.

Q: What, if any, specific measures would you propose to generate future state revenue?

A: No response.

Q: Current school funding is adequate.

A: No response.

Q: Please explain your answer on school funding.

A: No response.