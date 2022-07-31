State House District 20

Michael D. Schmid, Republican

Q: What qualities, training, experiences, and skills would you bring to this office?

A: No response.

Q: What, if anything, would you support to improve reasonable access to health care in Wyoming?

A: No response.

Q: What, if any, specific measures would you propose to generate future state revenue?

A: No response.

Q: Current school funding is adequate.

A: No response.

Q: Please explain your answer on school funding.

A: No response.

Albert Sommers, Republican (Incumbent)

Q: What qualities, training, experiences, and skills would you bring to this office?

A: No response.

Q: What, if anything, would you support to improve reasonable access to health care in Wyoming?

A: No response.

Q: What, if any, specific measures would you propose to generate future state revenue?

A: No response.

Q: Current school funding is adequate.

A: No response.

Q: Please explain your answer on school funding.

A: No response.

Bill Winney, Republican

Q: What qualities, training, experiences, and skills would you bring to this office?

A: My Navy service and six years duty in Washington, D.C. taught me the inner workings of government. I've been observing our legislature closely for many years and understand its process. Clearly, where the rubber meets the road is in its budget process, yet the legislature has not been able to limit spending. I've worked budgets in my Navy time and will bring that insight to the legislature.

Q: What, if anything, would you support to improve reasonable access to health care in Wyoming?

A: Ensuring that all communities have access to a hospital and supporting facilities should be the goal. Several Wyoming communities do not have such access. I will work to ensure such facilities are provided.

Q: What, if any, specific measures would you propose to generate future state revenue?

A: Wyoming has sufficient revenue. Its issue is how it spends that revenue. I observed the uptick in revenues beginning about 2005. With that went an uptick in spending, yet the legislature was unable to limit itself and control spending.

Q: Current school funding is adequate.

A: Agree.

Q: Please explain your answer on school funding.

A: Our current education funding provides safe and adequate facilities. I believe it spends more than necessary on administration while underspending on teachers. In my experience this leads to frustration within the faculty (such as recently noted in a survey that revealed 65% would depart teaching given an opportunity). I will work to correct that imbalance.