State House District 21

Lane Allred, Republican

Q: What qualities, training, experiences, and skills would you bring to this office?

A: I've been an educator for 37 years. Worked in four different school districts with a variety of people, I am currently serving as a trustee for Lincoln County School District 2. I have been elected and served on Star Valley Historical Society Board and Fairview Cemetery Board. Born and raised in Star Valley. Raised my family here. Taught in Lincoln County School District #2 for 23 years.

Q: What, if anything, would you support to improve reasonable access to health care in Wyoming?

A: The word "reasonable" is subjective. I am open to any discussion.

Q: What, if any, specific measures would you propose to generate future state revenue?

A: I have nothing specific. Being an educator, I have seen revenues up and down depending on the gas and oil industry.

I have been and continue to be interested in diversifying Wyoming's economy.

Q: Current school funding is adequate.

A: Neither agree nor disagree.

Q: Please explain your answer on school funding.

A: Wyoming has a constitutional obligation to school funding. It is a work in progress. I have some ideas about school funding and am looking forward to having that discussion.

Jeremiah Hardesty, Republican

Q: What qualities, training, experiences, and skills would you bring to this office?

A: No response.

Q: What, if anything, would you support to improve reasonable access to health care in Wyoming?

A: No response.

Q: What, if any, specific measures would you propose to generate future state revenue?

A: No response.

Q: Current school funding is adequate.

A: No response.

Q: Please explain your answer on school funding.

A: No response.