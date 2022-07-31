State House District 22

Andrew Byron, Republican

Q: What qualities, training, experiences, and skills would you bring to this office?

A: I am a great listener and am ready to work hard representing not only the residents of House District 22 but also the entire State of Wyoming. After graduating from the University of Wyoming in 2008 with a degree in political science I have remained active in local and state politics serving on a number of non profit boards as well as appointed county boards. Raising a family in Wyoming continues to teach me the true challenges residents deal with each and every day. From starting multiple small businesses to being a fly-fishing outfitter, I have a well balanced skillset to be a successful legislator in Cheyenne.

Q: What, if anything, would you support to improve reasonable access to health care in Wyoming?

A: Wyoming has challenges relating to rural healthcare. As a volunteer first responder I see this far too often. Wyoming needs to continue to look at expanding Medicaid in addition to working with local and regional hospitals to offer the best possible health care. I will support technology initiatives and funding that would make it easier for patients and providers to meet virtually keeping fixed costs down while providing excellent rural medical care.

Q: What, if any, specific measures would you propose to generate future state revenue?

A: Wyoming needs to learn from its past and never stop looking at ways to diversify our current revenue sources. We need to capitalize on historical revenue sources that we know work and not forget about the hardworking people in the energy industry. We need to market our low energy costs to businesses as well as promote our beautiful environment to attract future entrepreneurs.

Q: Current school funding is adequate.

A: Neither agree nor disagree.

Q: Please explain your answer on school funding.

A: Wyoming was a great place to go to grade school, middle school, high school and college. I have been truly blessed and proud to have had 100% of my education from this state. The future of our state is our children and young adults. Continuing to support all levels of education funding across the state is vital to that future. Continuing to lead the nation in education funding will be a priority of mine.