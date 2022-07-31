State House District 23

Ryan Sedgeley, Democrat

Q: What qualities, training, experiences, and skills would you bring to this office?

A: I have a J.D., which equips me with the skills to understand and write law with an awareness of how those laws will be interpreted by courts and implemented by agencies. My M.A. in environment and natural resources focused on collaboration, which is essential within a legislature. I also spent significant amount of time reading and studying political history and theory. In addition to my education, I have a work background that is broad in experiences including blue collar work, work for the federal government, and agricultural work. I can see problems from many different angles and how a proposed law would impact those various groups of people. I bring empathy, compassion, a willingness to listen and then to advocate and work with others.

Q: What, if anything, would you support to improve reasonable access to health care in Wyoming?

A: Medicaid expansion is the easiest thing Wyoming could do to immediately help so many people in our state. It would also help keep our hospitals and doctors in business, particularly in our rural areas. I support expanding Medicaid and a universal healthcare system. I also support expanding tele-medicine. Where I live, seeing a doctor is a full day's drive so being able to see a doctor via video or telephone would help us folks who live rurally. This is equally true of mental health providers. Tele-medicine offers Wyoming residents a bigger pool of providers to choose from. Prescriptions via mail is also important to make this system work for rural folks. I would support making any of these things easier to access.

Q: What, if any, specific measures would you propose to generate future state revenue?

A: I would work to encourage our federal delegation to establish several new national parks and monuments in areas that would encourage tourism and recreation. I propose that we pass an anti-discrimination bill so that employers actually want to move here. So long as we are a "hate state", we will be avoided by businesses. I support investing as much as we can into high speed internet to be competitive. I support legalizing and taxing marijuana and increasing taxes on alcohol and cigarettes. Finally, I would propose a suite of new taxes. A progressive income tax, a wealth tax, a tax on second homes. I would cut subsidies for fossil fuels and eliminate legal structures people use to hide money in Wyoming.

Q: Current school funding is adequate.

A: Disagree.

Q: Please explain your answer on school funding.

A: We need more funding to provide for free pre-K education, healthy meals for kids and for free community college and UW tuition for Wyoming residents.

Liz Storer, Democrat

Q: What qualities, training, experiences, and skills would you bring to this office?

A: I first set foot in the Wyoming State Capitol in Cheyenne in 1994, advocating for wildlife and water and have engaged in state policy ever since, serving on several bipartisan statewide taskforces as well as on the Ruckelshaus Institute at UW. I have lived in Wyoming for 30 of the past 35 years and in Jackson since 2008. As the CEO of the Storer Foundation for the last 14 years, I led an effort to increase our impact. I will continue to find solutions that conserve the state’s unique landscapes and wildlife, promote economic diversification, develop sustainable communities and foster an engaged citizenry, recognizing that many of the state’s challenges and Teton County’s problems are rooted in state tax policy and declining revenues.

Q: What, if anything, would you support to improve reasonable access to health care in Wyoming?

A: Studies report notable improvements in the 38 states with expanded Medicaid coverage, including improved access to healthcare, improved health outcomes, beneficial economic impacts on state budgets, hospitals and other healthcare providers, and improvements in individual economic stability and access to care in rural areas. Expanding Medicaid in Wyoming will improve access, overall health outcomes and cut costs for our medical providers and patients. Failing to do so will continue to reduce access while raising costs.

Wyoming could also emphasize preventive care, include health education in its school curriculums, and support populations that want to create healthier environments to address many of its healthcare challenges.

Q: What, if any, specific measures would you propose to generate future state revenue?

A: Wyoming’s outdated tax policy is narrowly based (dependent on diminishing fossil fuel extraction), unsustainable (most Wyomingites generate only a fraction of the taxes needed to cover the services they use), as well as inequitable (low- and middle-income families pay a higher percentage of their income in taxes than wealthy families). Wyoming needs a tax policy that is broad, sustainable and equitable; given Wyoming’s current low tax environment, there are plenty of options to consider to achieve those goals. Modernizing Wyoming’s approach to managing its $24 billion corpus should be a priority given the investment performance significantly lags its peers. This could result in a meaningful increase in revenues, keeping taxes low for all.

Q: Current school funding is adequate.

A: Strongly disagree.

Q: Please explain your answer on school funding.

A: As noted above, Wyoming’s tax revenues are unsustainable and have already resulted in cuts to education funding. Only due to the infusion of pandemic-related federal funds is the state able to continue to fund education near historical levels. The state is also one of only four states that does not have a state-funded early childhood education program, despite evidence that investing in early childhood education creates long-term benefits to society and saves the state money over the long term. Funding high quality ECE should be a priority for the state, providing a strong start to Wyoming’s youngest citizens and supporting young families struggling to make ends meet while paying high costs for childcare.

Paul Vogelheim, Republican

Q: What qualities, training, experiences, and skills would you bring to this office?

A: Vogelheim served more than a decade on the Teton County Board of Commissioners, including as the chair. He currently serves on the boards of the Community Foundation Jackson Hole (Executive Committee); One-22: Resource Center & Jackson Cupboard; Saint John’s Health Foundation; The Center for the Secret of Peace (Rwanda); ConservAmerica and the Jackson Hole Friends of Scouting. He is a graduate of Gonzaga University (the ZAGS), and he held a variety of senior management positions in the private sector for over 25 years -- including director of proprietary services for OTR Global, general manager for the largest window manufacturing plant in California and as the start-up manager for an Australian steel-decking manufacturer in Alaska.

Q: What, if anything, would you support to improve reasonable access to health care in Wyoming?

A: Behavioral health care access -- identifying opportunities to improve prevention resources and access to care, including sponsorships to navigate insurance payments, and finding additional state funding opportunities.

Q: What, if any, specific measures would you propose to generate future state revenue?

A: No response.

Q: Current school funding is adequate.

A: Neither agree nor disagree.

Q: Please explain your answer on school funding.

A: Concerned with the dramatic loss of key teachers due to our high cost of living in Teton County.