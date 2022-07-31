State House District 25

Troy Bray, Republican

Q: What qualities, training, experiences, and skills would you bring to this office?

A: I am a constitutional conservative Republican. As a member of the Republican Party, I hold true to the values our founders espouse. I have years of leadership experience and have been active in local, state and national politics.

Q: What, if anything, would you support to improve reasonable access to health care in Wyoming?

A: Wyoming over-regulates private insurance and has since before Obamacare. With only two providers doing business in the state, there is no competition. Competition is the mechanism that reduces prices and increases quality in a free market.

Q: What, if any, specific measures would you propose to generate future state revenue?

A: I will not raise taxes, nor introduce new taxes. Wyoming is facing burdensome regulation on the coal, oil and natural gas industries, the source of almost all of the state's revenue. Opening those industries back up will provide more revenue than the state can use.

Q: Current school funding is adequate.

A: Agree.

Q: Please explain your answer on school funding.

A: Schools in Wyoming are very well funded, we spend more per student than 48 states, so cash isn't the problem. The problem is that our students graduate solidly in the middle of the pack, so we aren't getting much bang for our buck. Our schools are administrator-heavy and spend way too much time on activities that simply chase federal funding. We could do much better by denying the strings attached to federal dollars and focusing on actual education. Many of the administrator's entire jobs are complying with federal requirements, so the problem gets better exponentially.

Chris Good, Republican

Q: What qualities, training, experiences, and skills would you bring to this office?

A: No response.

Q: What, if anything, would you support to improve reasonable access to health care in Wyoming?

A: No response.

Q: What, if any, specific measures would you propose to generate future state revenue?

A: No response.

Q: Current school funding is adequate.

A: No response.

Q: Please explain your answer on school funding.

A: No response.

David Northrup, Republican

Q: What qualities, training, experiences, and skills would you bring to this office?

A: I am a farmer and rancher who is also a business owner. I have employees and understand payroll taxes. Twelve years on Park County School District 1's school board, as well as eight years serving House District 50. During that time I was the chairman of the House Education Committee for four years and the acting chairman for two years. I listen well and work well with others.

Q: What, if anything, would you support to improve reasonable access to health care in Wyoming?

A: I would like to explore the Montana model of Medicaid. The work requirements that are in the Montana model are enticing.

Q: What, if any, specific measures would you propose to generate future state revenue?

A: I believe in enticing business to come into the state and also utilizing our federal lands for oil and gas exploration and production. With the recent events in Europe, we should also be looking at uranium extraction.

Q: Current school funding is adequate.

A: Neither agree nor disagree.

Q: Please explain your answer on school funding.

A: If the district is growing, there is more money available to put towards wages and benefits. There are districts like Teton County where the model has not kept up with inflation and the cost of living, and a district in this condition can find it hard to keep teachers.

Rex Rich, Republican

Q: What qualities, training, experiences, and skills would you bring to this office?

A: I have worked in most of the industries that employ Wyoming people. Government, agriculture, tourism, construction, oil and gas, coal, power generation and managing rental properties. I am active in church, serving on Deacon and Elder boards of the Evangelical Free Church in Rock Springs, Wyoming. I am currently on the Missions Committee of Grace Point Church in Powell, Wyoming. I have served on the board of directors of the Inside Connection Pregnancy Resource Center when it was a fledgling organization. I am on the board of directors of the Big Horn Basin Discipleship Walk. I have the ability to look at all facets of an issue and make informed decisions.

Q: What, if anything, would you support to improve reasonable access to health care in Wyoming?

A: There has been improvement over time in access to health care for most of our citizens. I would support continuing to responsibly expand health care for all citizens.

Q: What, if any, specific measures would you propose to generate future state revenue?

A: The extractive industries will continue to provide a major income stream for the foreseeable future. We need to exert more influence on permitting and regulation of these critical industries. Technology is and should be a huge part of our future income streams. Tourism can be expanded in the state by focusing on areas besides Yellowstone/Grand Teton parks without ignoring them. We have so many potential tourism treasures that we could utilize and increase tourism.

Q: Current school funding is adequate.

A: Agree.

Q: Please explain your answer on school funding.

A: We are able to provide adequate facilities for our students. We are able to attract and keep top notch teachers and other staff. We are able to provide extracurricular activities that enrich the educational process and experience, (athletics, arts, competitive speech and drama).