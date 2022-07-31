State House District 26

Dalton Banks, Republican

Q: What qualities, training, experiences, and skills would you bring to this office?

A: No response.

Q: What, if anything, would you support to improve reasonable access to health care in Wyoming?

A: No response.

Q: What, if any, specific measures would you propose to generate future state revenue?

A: No response.

Q: Current school funding is adequate.

A: No response.

Q: Please explain your answer on school funding.

A: No response.

Tim J. Beck, Republican

Q: What qualities, training, experiences, and skills would you bring to this office?

A: The remains of Lt. Ray Krogman, who was killed in action in Vietnam were returned home to the Bighorn Basin in the summer of 2021. As I stood watching the procession move through Lovell’s main street, en route to take him home to Worland, I was in awe of the public display of patriotism. Embracing the emotional expressions of love for freedoms won, I realized the unique nature of our great nation, e.g,. service and gratitude.

These values were fundamental cultural components in my childhood, practiced regularly in Sunday School, summer Bible camps, and mid-week church youth activities. Examples I had seen throughout life and especially with the many family members who had served in the Armed Forces. The first example in my memory was my u

Q: What, if anything, would you support to improve reasonable access to health care in Wyoming?

A: It seems to me that primary care is the first avenue of service. But in visiting with doctors, and primary care nurses in my associations, it's more a matter of affordability and patient financial strengths and/or weakness. Health care litigation is certainly an issue as well, and of course we need to keep in mind individual responsibilities and choices. Age of the patient is an important issue, so in short I believe that health care is a very complex issue to tackle. Continued efforts for public education on health care risk factors is important, insurance education is vitally important, financial education is important, primary and urgent care facilities and staff is important. I believe that our regional - large facilities can carry t

Q: What, if any, specific measures would you propose to generate future state revenue?

A: My view is that ALL revenue starts at the solar and soil level. How we harvest "solar dollars" in the form of plant life/chlorophyll and then convert that resource to a marketable product is the avenue of greatest revenue. Responsible development of our renewable agricultural resources is imperative for the state of Wyoming. Forestry is a resource that we have allowed to be manipulated to the point where we now pay huge amounts of money to fight forest fires and witness deforestation due to insect damage where we should and could produce revenue to the state in the form of jobs and resources. I believe that we need to work with nature, not against nature, in the development of revenue for our prosperity.

Q: Current school funding is adequate.

A: No response.

Q: Please explain your answer on school funding.

A: Whether we want to admit it or not, resources are finite. There is a limit to the amount of money that is available at any given point in time. The nature of the human condition is that we believe that our interests are the highest of priority. With a finite amount of money we finance schools, highways, prisons, health care and much more. Decisions have to be made concerning the allocation of financial resources and all entities need to understand that there will never be ENOUGH to meet the wish list of everyone, but we will continue to fund everything to maximum level that can be afforded. I value education, I place a high priority on highways, and hospitals, and I want our communities to be safe in response to the criminal element.

Timothy Mills, Republican

Q: What qualities, training, experiences, and skills would you bring to this office?

A: No response.

Q: What, if anything, would you support to improve reasonable access to health care in Wyoming?

A: No response.

Q: What, if any, specific measures would you propose to generate future state revenue?

A: No response.

Q: Current school funding is adequate.

A: No response.

Q: Please explain your answer on school funding.

A: No response.

Gary Welch, Republican

Q: What qualities, training, experiences, and skills would you bring to this office?

A: No response.

Q: What, if anything, would you support to improve reasonable access to health care in Wyoming?

A: No response.

Q: What, if any, specific measures would you propose to generate future state revenue?

A: No response.

Q: Current school funding is adequate.

A: No response.

Q: Please explain your answer on school funding.

A: No response.