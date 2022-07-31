State House District 28

Kimberly M. Bartlett, Democrat

Q: What qualities, training, experiences, and skills would you bring to this office?

A: My educational background in business, law and human rights, coupled with my experience as a small business owner and an advocate for various organizations and legislative policies, provides me the ability to listen to diverse opinions and bring together disparate groups to find common ground. I believe my skills will allow me to reach across the aisle and engage in constructive dialogue as a legislator for the people of Wyoming House District 28.

Q: What, if anything, would you support to improve reasonable access to health care in Wyoming?

A: Medicaid expansion in Wyoming is my platform priority. I have worked with Healthy Wyoming as a grassroots leader in my area to rectify the lack of health care access for small business owners and hard working Wyomingites. Those efforts have included petition drives, working with healthcare providers and business owners across the Big Horn Basin to create Letters to the Editor for area newspapers, holding meetings with our local incumbent representative and senator, meeting with service organizations, testifying at hearings and speaking at rallies during the legislative session.

Q: What, if any, specific measures would you propose to generate future state revenue?

A: Wyoming must diversify its economy and increase job opportunities, including removing barriers for non-fossil fuel industries, advancing technology and innovation and increasing our tax base. It is time to consider implementing a graduated state income tax for those with the highest incomes and wealth to offset losses from minerals revenue and create a firm foundation for Wyoming's future.

Q: Current school funding is adequate.

A: Neither agree nor disagree.

Q: Please explain your answer on school funding.

A: I think the focus of school funding should be teacher/staff pay and classroom supplies, including the most up-to-date technologies for classrooms and trade/vocational endeavors. While physical facilities should always be maintained to the highest degree possible, students do not gain inspiration from buildings, but from educators and experiences. Our students need to have the critical thinking skills to be innovators and leaders both here in Wyoming, across America and globally.

John R. Winter, Republican (Incumbent)

Q: What qualities, training, experiences, and skills would you bring to this office?

A: Four years of experience in the legislature. Private enterprise experience, owning and operating an outfitting business for 38 years, dealing successfully with federal and state governmental agencies.

Q: What, if anything, would you support to improve reasonable access to health care in Wyoming?

A: People should be responsible for their own health care. The more we provide free services, the more "free stuff" people expect. Medicaid expansion is just one more step toward socialized medicine.

Q: What, if any, specific measures would you propose to generate future state revenue?

A: We need to elect leaders who believe in Wyoming and what we have to offer for this country and the world. These leaders must be willing to stand up to the federal establishment and promote oil and gas production and coal mining. The whole mining industry needs to be encouraged and promoted in order for this country to remain independent, especially from our adversaries, China and Russia.

Q: Current school funding is adequate.

A: No response.

Q: Please explain your answer on school funding.

A: With the China Virus debacle, our government has infused our schools with funding that was not needed, and when these funds are used up and no more coming in, expectations still remain with no way to provide continued funding. Case in point, school lunches and breakfasts, etc. are not free any more.