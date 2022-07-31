State House District 29

Gary Miller, Republican

Q: What qualities, training, experiences, and skills would you bring to this office?

A: In my early career I was a professional engineer (PE) for a coal company in Sheridan. In 1985, I earned a M.S.M. from Georgia Tech and earned the chartered financial analyst (CFA) designation in 1990. I started investment firm Frontier Asset Management in Sheridan in 2000 which has grown to 50 employees, advises on $7 billion and has won national recognition. I served twelve years on the board of Sheridan Memorial Hospital, eight as treasurer, and six years on the board of the Sheridan Senior Center, two as board chair. I currently sit on the Wyoming PBS Foundation Board and am a member of the Republican Governors Association. I believe my background will be particularly useful to the Appropriations and Revenue Committees.

Q: What, if anything, would you support to improve reasonable access to health care in Wyoming?

A: I was the Treasurer of Sheridan Memorial Hospital when Obamacare was passed. At that time, Medicaid expansion did not make financial sense for Sheridan Memorial since Medicaid paid less than our payments from low-income uninsured patients. Today, however, the financial situation has changed; Medicaid now pays more at Sheridan Memorial and other state hospitals than the uninsured in the gap between qualifying for Medicaid and qualifying for Obamacare and it is problematic that a group of residents are stuck with no insurance option. Federal strings can be onerous so I am not going to suggest the solution at this point but would enjoy the opportunity to analyze in more detail this important issue. Mental health deserves some attention, too.

Q: What, if any, specific measures would you propose to generate future state revenue?

A: Although we luckily are currently having a commodity price windfall, we cannot expect that to continue forever. Coal is unfortunately in a long-term slide due to global influences. I would propose we equalize the tax from alternative energy sources such as wind, solar and possibly nuclear, to be equivalent to our taxes from fossil fuel-based energy sources. I am not in favor of adding tax burden to Wyoming’s residents. More important to additional revenues is a hard look at the state’s expenses. The state should be run more like a business; Governor Gordon has been moving in this direction but there is much more to do. A worthy early project would involve simplification of the budget and more transparency.

Q: Current school funding is adequate.

A: Neither agree nor disagree.

Q: Please explain your answer on school funding.

A: We rank very high nationally in math and reading scores but also high in teacher’s salaries and overall costs per student. Good teachers should cost more than mediocre ones and we seem to be reaping the rewards. Tradeoffs between money and quality can be difficult but the questions should be asked; higher funding does not necessarily equate to better outcomes. During my time at Sheridan Memorial, we improved quality and reduced cost at the same time.

Our community college network seems to be underfunded relative to K-12 and the University of Wyoming. An educated work force will provide a strong foundation for the future of Wyoming. But it may take more funding. That makes the analysis of all state budget items even more important.

Ken Pendergraft, Republican

Q: What qualities, training, experiences, and skills would you bring to this office?

A: No response.

Q: What, if anything, would you support to improve reasonable access to health care in Wyoming?

A: No response.

Q: What, if any, specific measures would you propose to generate future state revenue?

A: No response.

Q: Current school funding is adequate.

A: No response.

Q: Please explain your answer on school funding.

A: No response.

Martha J. Wright, Democrat

Q: What qualities, training, experiences, and skills would you bring to this office?

A: I'm a Wyoming native. I returned after living in both California and Arizona as this is where my heart has always been. My employment has be based on service and interaction with the public. I bring a perspective of the average worker, resourceful in finding employment in the changing labor market. I'm an older adult, a single, low-income woman. I will not let this demographic be forgotten.

Q: What, if anything, would you support to improve reasonable access to health care in Wyoming?

A: I don't believe "reasonable access" should be used in a sentence regarding health care. Reasonable access does not begin to describe the fear that so many parents, the elderly, the underemployed -- the list is long -- that comes from not having the finances to pay for office visits, prescriptions, hospitalizations or walking into the emergency room. Wyoming lawmakers need to expand Medicaid and provide additional funding to care for those who need help in this very expensive field.

Q: What, if any, specific measures would you propose to generate future state revenue?

A: Production of electric vehicles, development of cottage industries with leathers and/or wool, etc., filming incentives, promote culture/tourism, i.e., summer stock theatre.

Q: Current school funding is adequate.

A: Strongly disagree.

Q: Please explain your answer on school funding.

A: Our educators are underpaid, and then they spend their own money to make the learning experience more stimulating for their students.