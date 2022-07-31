State House District 3

Abby Angelos, Republican

Q: What qualities, training, experiences, and skills would you bring to this office?

A: No response.

Q: What, if anything, would you support to improve reasonable access to health care in Wyoming?

A: No response.

Q: What, if any, specific measures would you propose to generate future state revenue?

A: No response.

Q: Current school funding is adequate.

A: No response.

Q: Please explain your answer on school funding.

A: No response.

Rusty Bell, Republican

Q: What qualities, training, experiences, and skills would you bring to this office?

A: I have been a Campbell County Commissioner for almost 8 years. I have been on a Wyoming County Commissioners Association (WCCA) committee that entire time, and for the last 5 years I have been co-chair of the Revenue Committee for WCCA. In 2020, I received the WCCA "Riding for the Brand" Award. I co-chair both the Governors Council for Impaired Driving (GCID) and the Wyoming Wildlife Task Force. I have extensive knowledge of the legislative process and have testified on behalf of WCCA, Campbell County or business and industry countless times to almost every legislative committee. I have developed relationships that are needed to be an effective legislator. I have been on the Business Advocacy Committee for the Campbell County Chamber of Commerce.

Q: What, if anything, would you support to improve reasonable access to health care in Wyoming?

A: I think the legislature needs to continue to look at ways to make Medicaid expansion work for Wyoming. This is a service that many of our hospitals and seniors need across the state. We need to continue to work through the issues that have been raised and come to agreement on how to make it work. It needs to not only work in the short term but in the long term also.

Q: What, if any, specific measures would you propose to generate future state revenue?

A: I think that one of the first actions we could do is work with the executive branch to project a very clear message that the United States needs an overall energy strategy. This energy strategy needs to include at least 30% coal and natural gas electricity to enable the country to have a stable power grid. This must be the case until there is technology to store renewable energy to supply the nation; that technology is not present in the foreseeable future. This would stabilize our energy industry for a more predictable amount of time. It is also very important that we take a look at the services provided statewide and try as best we can to make sure those services are efficient and providing service to the expectations of Wyomingites.

Q: Current school funding is adequate.

A: Agree.

Q: Please explain your answer on school funding.

A: I think that K-12 education is very well funded across the state and that is one of the things that makes our state the wonderful place it is. So the answer is yes, it is appropriately funded. That being said, the stability of that funding in the future is not sustainable with the projected long term mineral revenue estimates. Also, the capital construction accounts are not funded appropriately, or at least not funded with a stable funding stream to meet the needs across the state into the future. We are going to have hard decisions to make on K-12 education funding in the coming years, and I look forward to those discussions. We also need to have some good discussions on how to fund community colleges appropriately across the state.