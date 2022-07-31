State House District 33

Wade Warren LeBeau, Republican

Q: What qualities, training, experiences, and skills would you bring to this office?

A: House District 33 has a unique population of different races and cultures. I am enrolled Shoshone, an honorably discharged veteran, a father and interested and concerned with how things on the local level are being handled and reported by current representation. I have been across the world and witnessed what true third world countries are like and have seen many things in those areas that I never want my children to experience.

Q: What, if anything, would you support to improve reasonable access to health care in Wyoming?

A: I believe all Americans should have health care. However, I need to be more involved and informed to how to make it better than I.H.S. and the V.A. healthcare. I grew up a government "baby" and Democrat by culture and believe these two systems suck ...

Q: What, if any, specific measures would you propose to generate future state revenue?

A: I see so many movies made about Wyoming that don't get filmed in Wyoming. Seems to be some sort of way to entice these types of business to come here. Solar energy for residential use seems to be great as well.

Q: Current school funding is adequate.

A: No response.

Q: Please explain your answer on school funding.

A: I would have to see the funding to know if it is adequate. I cannot make an accurate assessment without seeing the budgets and how it is being spent. I would have to become familiar with my districts school funding and reporting to know whether the funding is adequate or the administrators are spending that funding wisely.

Valaira Whiteman, Republican

Q: What qualities, training, experiences, and skills would you bring to this office?

A: No response.

Q: What, if anything, would you support to improve reasonable access to health care in Wyoming?

A: No response.

Q: What, if any, specific measures would you propose to generate future state revenue?

A: No response.

Q: Current school funding is adequate.

A: No response.

Q: Please explain your answer on school funding.

A: No response.

Andi LeBeau, Democrat (Incumbent)

Q: What qualities, training, experiences, and skills would you bring to this office?

A: No response.

Q: What, if anything, would you support to improve reasonable access to health care in Wyoming?

A: No response.

Q: What, if any, specific measures would you propose to generate future state revenue?

A: No response.

Q: Current school funding is adequate.

A: No response.

Q: Please explain your answer on school funding.

A: No response.

Sarah Penn, Republican

Q: What qualities, training, experiences, and skills would you bring to this office?

A: I have a deep love for and commitment to this great country and state of Wyoming. I work hard for things in which I believe. I have been witnessing situations and events where I feel strong intervention is required. I want my children to inherit a strong future with endless possibilities. Without significant direction changes, I worry that those possibilities may be lost.

Q: What, if anything, would you support to improve reasonable access to health care in Wyoming?

A: We need to return to private insurance where the free market encourages competition for low rates and better coverage. Government should not be involved in dictating health care.

Q: What, if any, specific measures would you propose to generate future state revenue?

A: We have great natural resources and energy reserves. In our current gas and energy crisis we should be fully utilizing those resources. However, our greatest issue is our out-of-control spending. We have more of a spending problem than an income problem.

Q: Current school funding is adequate.

A: Agree.

Q: Please explain your answer on school funding.

A: Wyoming is among the highest educational-spending states. Once again, we do not need to look at increasing spending, we need to audit our current practices and eliminate waste. Unproductive programs should be phased out.