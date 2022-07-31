State House District 36

Debra L. Cheathem, Republican

Q: What qualities, training, experiences, and skills would you bring to this office?

A: I am a life-long Republican. I am a traditional Republican. I am a moderate problem-solver willing to work with others toward reasonable solutions to the problems this state faces. I am a retired lawyer. I was an administrative law judge for the state of Wyoming for 25 years. These experiences gave me the skill of understanding legislation and constitutional provisions. I have been a member and officer of various boards of directors of nonprofit organizations, which taught me to appreciate alternative points of view. I am the mother of two and the grandmother of two. Raising children taught me the arts of compromise and time management.

Q: What, if anything, would you support to improve reasonable access to health care in Wyoming?

A: I would advocate for the expansion of Medicaid.

Q: What, if any, specific measures would you propose to generate future state revenue?

A: I support a corporate income tax. I support the legalization of medical cannabis which would generate sales tax revenues.

Q: Current school funding is adequate.

A: Disagree.

Q: Please explain your answer on school funding.

A: It is my understanding that our schools are currently underfunded by approximately $231 million.

Art Washut, Republican (Incumbent)

Q: What qualities, training, experiences, and skills would you bring to this office?

A: I have served two terms in the legislature and have learned a great deal about the process. Success in the legislature comes from building relationships with members. Nothing passes without support from a majority of both houses. I have been the primary sponsor on five bills and all are now law. That is a result of the relationships I have built and the respect that I have earned within the legislature. I was named Vice Chair of the House Judiciary Committee. I have a master’s degree in public administration. I served for 20 years with the Casper Police Department and retired as interim police chief in 2000. Since then I have been teaching criminal justice, political science and addictionology at Casper College.

Q: What, if anything, would you support to improve reasonable access to health care in Wyoming?

A: In short, I have not supported the Medicaid expansion bills that have come out thus far. Presently, there is a labor shortage in Wyoming and capable workers have the best opportunity in many years to find employment with excellent companies. The best way for people to obtain health insurance is to go to work for a company that offers health benefits. We should not look to government to be the solution to all problems.

Q: What, if any, specific measures would you propose to generate future state revenue?

A: The citizens of Wyoming are straining under the highest rates of inflation we have seen in forty years. To now burden them with more taxes is not wise. I recognize that this is a complicated area, but Wyoming is an exporter of electricity. We are the ones who have to look at the unsightly wind turbines. The power company sells that electricity to consumers in other states. I think Wyoming could obtain a better deal than we do presently. We ought to be able to find a way to tax the electricity that we export to other states.

Q: Current school funding is adequate.

A: Disagree.

Q: Please explain your answer on school funding.

A: The state constitution and Supreme Court decisions compel the legislature to fund education. We do and we will continue to do so. School capital construction no longer has federal coal lease bonus money coming in. We must find an approach to address that lost revenue. In general, Wyoming funds K-12 education higher than many of our neighboring states. We fund education through property taxes and block grants. In 2021 we considered a two-silo approach. I generally support this concept. In this model, district funding would come in two block grants. One silo would contain the funding for actual K-12 education. The other would contain funding for administration and ancillary programs, allowing us to prioritize education over administration.