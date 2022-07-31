State House District 37

Steve Bray, Republican

Q: What qualities, training, experiences, and skills would you bring to this office?

A: No response.

Q: What, if anything, would you support to improve reasonable access to health care in Wyoming?

A: No response.

Q: What, if any, specific measures would you propose to generate future state revenue?

A: No response.

Q: Current school funding is adequate.

A: No response.

Q: Please explain your answer on school funding.

A: No response.

Steve Harshman, Republican (Incumbent)

Q: What qualities, training, experiences, and skills would you bring to this office?

A: I am a Wyoming native, born and raised in Natrona County. My roots and love of our state runs deep. It is an honor to serve and represent my neighbors on issues that affect all of us. In the end, it is service to others that builds a life, a family, a community, a state and a nation. I have a variety of life and work experience in Natrona County, from ranch to oilfield to teaching and coaching most of my adult life here in Casper. I have the skills work ethic and strong commonsense record of getting things done for our people. I am the proven fiscal conservative, pro-life, pro-2nd amendment, pro-energy and pro-Wyoming candidate. I have chaired numerous committees, and my colleagues twice elected me speaker of the House.

Q: What, if anything, would you support to improve reasonable access to health care in Wyoming?

A: I have worked on establishing a physician assistant program in Wyoming to train more providers, and we can continue to train more of our providers in state. Furthermore, we should continue to look at expanding Medicaid insurance coverage to working women and senior citizens who fall in the income gap.

Q: What, if any, specific measures would you propose to generate future state revenue?

A: I have tremendous experience in this area. As the former chairman of Appropriations, Capital Finance and, currently, Revenue I know the revenue flows of our state as well as anyone. I have been responsible for saving more money than any serving legislator. I am convinced we can protect our current tax structure which is built on sales and property taxes and avoid an income tax. We will do that by expanding and improving our investment functions of nearly 20 billion in trust funds and continuing to modernize our current tax structure. I have worked hard and successfully to increase state revenues without increasing taxes.

Q: Current school funding is adequate.

A: Agree.

Q: Please explain your answer on school funding.

A: Wyoming funds schools like every other state. We primarily use property taxes. The difference in Wyoming is that 50% of the property taxes are paid by mineral producers and that assessment is based on the daily value i.e. price of oil, natural gas and coal. This creates a very volatile system of ups and downs. Current funding is adequate. Our issue in Wyoming is volatility. We have done a good job of saving and investing during good times to work through the inevitable downturns.