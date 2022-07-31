State House District 41

Bill Henderson, Republican

Q: What qualities, training, experiences, and skills would you bring to this office?

A: Married, family man, with proven leadership and trusted experience working and serving you for a better Wyoming. Commander, U.S. Navy (retired), combat veteran, with 26 years of service to our country.

Comptroller, CFO, scalable business, fiscal management experience. Master of Business Administration, Walker School of Business and Technology, Webster University; Master of Public Administration and Bachelor of Science in economics, University of Wyoming; Certified Quality Auditor, American Society for Quality. I work for a community bank as a business development executive at the Cheyenne Market.

More than ever, we need good, commonsense representatives to develop responsible, beneficial public policies. I would appreciate your vote. Thank you.

Q: What, if anything, would you support to improve reasonable access to health care in Wyoming?

A: We need health care access that works for everyone, especially those who are most vulnerable. I will continue working hard for affordable solutions that resolve ongoing healthcare access, address shortage of nurses and primary care physicians and restore funding to vital programs. Improving mental health care is a priority. To improve overall health, we must consider Medicaid merits for Wyoming and other available ways to improve health maintenance programs, such as dental care.

Q: What, if any, specific measures would you propose to generate future state revenue?

A: If elected, I'm bringing legislation during the next session on property tax relief to help keep people living in their homes, digital streaming tax, and a transportation infrastructure improvement fee -- multiple ways to broaden our Wyoming revenue base and help people to live a good life. With inflation at forty-year high, Wyoming retirees, our working families and children need a cost of living adjustment. Let's get to work!

Q: Current school funding is adequate.

A: Disagree.

Q: Please explain your answer on school funding.

A: Issues everywhere you look: recovering from the pandemic, teacher and parent burnout, school nutrition programs in jeopardy, need to improve school security -- we need to break the cycle of "budget, appropriate, spend." We must get an accurate Wyoming education/school recalibration done and implemented properly, period.