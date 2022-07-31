State House District 42

Ben Hornok, Republican

Q: What qualities, training, experiences, and skills would you bring to this office?

A: No response.

Q: What, if anything, would you support to improve reasonable access to health care in Wyoming?

A: No response.

Q: What, if any, specific measures would you propose to generate future state revenue?

A: No response.

Q: Current school funding is adequate.

A: No response.

Q: Please explain your answer on school funding.

A: No response.

Linnaea Sutphin, Republican

Q: What qualities, training, experiences, and skills would you bring to this office?

A: I am not a professional politician. I am a mother, educator and a soon to be small business owner. We need more regular people who understand real life to be involved in the creation of the laws and policies of our state. I was born and raised in Wyoming and my roots run deep. I understand Wyoming values. I have been actively involved in our community, sitting on boards, participating in organizations and volunteering my time to help create policies and plans to facilitate growth and stability for some of our most at-risk populations.

Q: What, if anything, would you support to improve reasonable access to health care in Wyoming?

A: Affordable health care is important. We need to find fiscally responsible ways to address health care while maintaining our freedom.

Q: What, if any, specific measures would you propose to generate future state revenue?

A: I will look at ways to fix our structural deficit. I will do this by supporting our legacy industries and finding ways to diversify our economy. Cheyenne has been a leader in bringing in new industries like data centers and manufacturing. I will work to make sure that Wyoming remains attractive to new industries without compromising the values of Wyoming. I will protect Wyoming's oil, gas, coal and agricultural industries.

Q: Current school funding is adequate.

A: Neither agree nor disagree.

Q: Please explain your answer on school funding.

A: Schools must receive adequate funding. Because of the Biden administration's policies, there just is not as much money as there used to be. As a former educator, I will fight to ensure schools have enough funding to meet the needs of our students. Some school districts have grown accustomed to having more than enough and may need to look at budgets and see where cuts can be made without taking away from the actual educational and safety needs of our students. The best thing we can do for education is to ensure students have access to the best and brightest teachers.