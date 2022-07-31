State House District 43

Clayton Mills, Republican

Q: What qualities, training, experiences, and skills would you bring to this office?

A: I have served on a city council. I have been on a Recreation Commission. Also served part-time as a sheriffs deputy. I bring life skills and knowledge to the position.

Q: What, if anything, would you support to improve reasonable access to health care in Wyoming?

A: Obamacare has ruined everyone's insurance. It was more cost effective before the Democrats changed it. I say remove Obamacare and go back to the more effective system it replaced.

Q: What, if any, specific measures would you propose to generate future state revenue?

A: Wyoming already has a lot of revenue. It’s the spending that must be controlled. Cut spending and make people accountable for their budgets. Be transparent.

Q: Current school funding is adequate.

A: Neither agree nor disagree.

Q: Please explain your answer on school funding.

A: We need to remove the federal aid from the budget and replace with state funds. Bring all education back to the state level and make budget cuts elsewhere to make up the difference.

Dan Zwonitzer, Republican (Incumbent)

Q: What qualities, training, experiences, and skills would you bring to this office?

A: I have served as District 43's representative since 2005. I have a firm understanding of our process, Wyoming's budget, the major issues affecting our state both from the national stage and internal struggles involving economic development and our extractive industries. I have a strong background in government, teach political science and have been on four international political exchanges. I remain an active member of several legislative organizations which help guide me on policies to benefit Wyoming. I hold an MBA from the University of Wyoming and a government degree from Georgetown. I use my knowledge base to benefit District 43 and the state of Wyoming as our political landscape of issues continues to evolve.

Q: What, if anything, would you support to improve reasonable access to health care in Wyoming?

A: Frankly, I'd support anything reasonable to improve access to health care throughout our state. I work at Cheyenne Regional Medical Center and am well-aware of the issues all hospitals and citizens are facing in regards to health care access and affordability. Too many of our hospitals are on the verge of further downsizing ... when we lose a hospital, we lose a community, and the legislature cannot afford to allow that to happen. We have equipped multiple options over the past decade including rural health care districts, telehealth services, repayment programs, etc. Our citizenry continues to age faster than the national average, so healthcare will be at the forefront of issues for at least the next two decades.

Q: What, if any, specific measures would you propose to generate future state revenue?

A: With the current commodity prices skyrocketing, I do not believe it is prudent to be looking at revenue generation this upcoming biennium. As the former Chairman of the Revenue Committee during Wyoming's financial difficulties from 2018-2020, we looked at the entire gamut of taxable goods and services and how we could improve our taxation structure. When a future bust hits, we will be forced to look at a plethora of unenjoyable options. For the immediate future, Wyoming's finances look secure and prosperous and again, no tax increases should be on the table when oil is at $120 per barrel for the foreseeable future.

Q: Current school funding is adequate.

A: Agree.

Q: Please explain your answer on school funding.

A: I support the funding model we have in place and the current revenue support level going into education funding. While there will be desire for more funding, I believe there are still internal cost savings to be explored -- notably my continued desire to reduce the number of school districts well below our current 48. I do not want to take funding away, but we continue to have hard choices ahead now that the federal COVID-19 dollars are receding. We should continue to find education at reasonable levels, but be cognizant our tax structure doesn't support increases in educational spending, as eventually, we will be in a worse position during the next bust without a massive re-configuration of our school funding formula and basket of goods.