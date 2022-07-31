State House District 44

Sara Burlingame, Democrat

Q: What qualities, training, experiences, and skills would you bring to this office?

A: My family has made our home in south Cheyenne because we love our community. I want all of our children to grow up in a Wyoming that will protect our values and encourage them to succeed. I believe that my background in policy and consensus building gives me an advantage in this race. Extremism won’t get the job done; we need people who can work together.

Q: What, if anything, would you support to improve reasonable access to health care in Wyoming?

A: I would support expanding Medicaid like the majority of House 44 residents have been asking for. I would support budget spending to improve maternal/child health care across the state.

Q: What, if any, specific measures would you propose to generate future state revenue?

A: I would join the bipartisan group of legislators working to diversify our economy in ways that make sense. Movies and shows about Wyoming are filmed in Canada because our legislature refuses to pass a bill that would incentivize them. Canada is beautiful, but it isn’t Wyoming. Tourism in Wyoming is second only to energy. I want to support legislation that allows tourism to thrive.

Q: Current school funding is adequate.

A: Strongly disagree.

Q: Please explain your answer on school funding.

A: The level that we support school funding was adequate but inflation is outstripping it rapidly. Our source of revenue is not stable. We can’t count on coal to carry the whole load anymore, which is why a diversified economy is critical to funding our most valuable resource: our children.

Michael Reyes, Republican

Q: What qualities, training, experiences, and skills would you bring to this office?

A: No response.

Q: What, if anything, would you support to improve reasonable access to health care in Wyoming?

A: No response.

Q: What, if any, specific measures would you propose to generate future state revenue?

A: No response.

Q: Current school funding is adequate.

A: No response.

Q: Please explain your answer on school funding.

A: No response.

John B. Romero-Martinez, Republican (Incumbent)

Q: What qualities, training, experiences, and skills would you bring to this office?

A: No response.

Q: What, if anything, would you support to improve reasonable access to health care in Wyoming?

A: No response.

Q: What, if any, specific measures would you propose to generate future state revenue?

A: No response.

Q: Current school funding is adequate.

A: No response.

Q: Please explain your answer on school funding.

A: No response.

Tamara N. Trujillo, Republican

Q: What qualities, training, experiences, and skills would you bring to this office?

A: My fiscal knowledge of budgets and cost analysis in finding cost savings. I have 15 years of audit experience, time management and organizational skills along with professional etiquette.

Q: What, if anything, would you support to improve reasonable access to health care in Wyoming?

A: I believe everyone deserves access health care, however finding the most cost effective way with less government control seems to be a difficult task but needs to be researched. I will have to look into this to fully understand our state's budgets and legalities to have a complete answer.

Q: What, if any, specific measures would you propose to generate future state revenue?

A: I would propose reopening our oil and gas industry, as this would not only give the state revenue but it would bring back employment to many who have lost work. Find money to support training our workforce.

Q: Current school funding is adequate.

A: Neither agree nor disagree.

Q: Please explain your answer on school funding.

A: I have to look into this before answering on my opinion. I will however make a comment that we need to look at where our kids rate with their level of basic education of basic life skills to be productive citizens of their community and country.