State House District 45

Karlee Provenza, Democrat (Incumbent)

Q: What qualities, training, experiences, and skills would you bring to this office?

A: The best experience a lawmaker can have doesn’t translate on a resume -- it comes from pushing through the same problems our neighbors face. Many lawmakers haven’t worked for minimum wage, struggled to put food on the table or gone without health care. But I have. While these struggles weren’t enjoyable experiences, they were important lessons in what our priorities should be as representatives of our communities.

I also earned my Ph.D. at the University of Wyoming in the psychology of the law and became an expert in the American legal system. But more importantly, I apply that knowledge to advocate for justice here in Albany County as a community organizer for justice and as a policymaker driven by science.

Q: What, if anything, would you support to improve reasonable access to health care in Wyoming?

A: First, we need to accept federal funding to expand Medicaid -- it would save lives, money and our health care system. Hospitals are closing birthing centers and there aren’t enough mental health services to support needs in our communities which results in more people in our justice system. The burden of uncompensated care raises everyone’s health care costs until no one can afford to go to the hospital because the unpaid debts are shucked off onto those who can. We also need to support communities in being able to provide enough mental health and substance abuse treatment services by increasing providers and utilizing telehealth options. People are struggling to get the care they need and our suicide rates have gone up.

Q: What, if any, specific measures would you propose to generate future state revenue?

A: We need taxes that don’t burden the poor, working class, and small businesses struggling to survive inflation -- they already pay their share of taxes and they pay more than wealthy people pretending to live in Wyoming while raising our property taxes. We should start raising revenues by taxing large corporations who use more of our state services and wealthy people who own multiple homes for tax breaks while benefiting more from our public services to maintain their investments.

I also support cuts in justice practices that needlessly harm people and our ability to bring in new industries. We should legalize marijuana and stop wasting money on investigating and imprisoning people for cannabis and other minor nonviolent offenses.

Q: Current school funding is adequate.

A: Disagree.

Q: Please explain your answer on school funding.

A: The legislature failed to give teachers raises through our state budget during the last session after they continued to deliver a quality education through a global pandemic and some of the most challenging years in recent history. We have given teachers more work and demanded they still provide a quality education, but we haven’t held up our end of the deal by paying them for the additional work they are doing. School districts across the state are also looking for ways to move money in their budgets so teachers can continue to receive adequate benefits. None of these things sound like adequate funding in a state that mandates a well-funded and quality education through our state constitution.