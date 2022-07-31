State House District 46

Ocean Andrew, Republican

Q: What qualities, training, experiences, and skills would you bring to this office?

A: I started a small business during college at University of Wyoming six years ago and I now have over 90 employees. I have learned more from this experience than anything else I have done. I’ve learned a lot from my two years in the legislature and was privileged to serve on the education committee. That experience made education my main focus. Many parents are finding that their children are being educated by a system that unfortunately no longer represents their values. Teachers are stuck working for a heavy-handed government bureaucracy where they are not able to be creative and do what they are passionate about. It’s time to take a bold stand and fight for education choice for parents, students and teachers.

Q: What, if anything, would you support to improve reasonable access to health care in Wyoming?

A: We need more common sense when it comes to health care occupational licensing turf wars. Especially in rural communities, it can be hard to find a medical professional who can do procedures, even when they are trained to do so, because it falls under a different medical professional’s license. This kind of economic protectionism drives up prices and causes people to have to drive long distances for care. An example of recent progress on this was a bill in 2021 that allowed optometrists to do common procedures (for which they had training) that only ophthalmologists were previously allowed to do. Another way we could make progress in the future is to allow pharmacists to have prescriptive authority for low risk drugs.

Q: What, if any, specific measures would you propose to generate future state revenue?

A: Wyoming has plenty of revenue to work with, however, it depends on very volatile industries. We must learn to be frugal and not grow government in the boom times and we will easily have plenty of funds to survive the slow times. More than anything, we actually need to limit the growth of property tax revenue due to inflation by basing residential property values on acquisition value rather than assessed value. This way, property tax would remain the same for as long as a resident owns the home.

Q: Current school funding is adequate.

A: Strongly agree.

Q: Please explain your answer on school funding.

A: Depending on who is doing the comparison and what they are including, Wyoming is always in the top 10 compared to other states when it comes to education spending levels; we even spend more than countries like Sweden and Norway. We spend nearly $18,000 per student, per year.

Merav Ben-David, Democrat

Q: What qualities, training, experiences, and skills would you bring to this office?

A: I'm a wildlife ecologist with over 30 years of experience. My skill set as a scientist gives me the ability to solve problems by posing the right questions, gathering all the relevant data and drawing evidence-based conclusions. Working as a researcher and educator in Wyoming for the past 22 years, I’m acutely aware of the economic and societal challenges we face, as well as the available solutions. In addition, as someone who grew on a small family farm and managed it after the passing of my father, I’m familiar with many of the issues Wyoming ranchers face, especially those related to drought and water shortage. Ranching in Wyoming is important not only as a source of revenue, but also in preserving open spaces.

Q: What, if anything, would you support to improve reasonable access to health care in Wyoming?

A: Similar to many rural states, access to health care, including mental health care, is a serious problem in Wyoming. Currently OB-GYN departments are closing in many of our rural hospitals and clinics, increasing the risk of maternal and infant mortality. Medicaid expansion would provide necessary healthcare coverage to a significant portion of Wyoming residents (estimated at 19,000). In addition, I support imposing a cap on drug prices. While such decisions are mostly made at the federal level, states have the ability to address these issues through negotiations with insurance carriers. Another improvement would be to standardize and interlink the data systems used by the various health providers in the state. This will result in cost savings.

Q: What, if any, specific measures would you propose to generate future state revenue?

A: We need to stop defining ourselves as an energy-producing state. Our reliance on fossil fuels for the past decades left us with few alternative sources of income. We have excellent wind resources and can produce reasonable amounts of solar energy, but these could not be a substitute to the falling revenues from fossil fuels. Advances in data science, computing, artificial intelligence, biotechnology and material sciences provide opportunities. We will need to retain and attract skilled workers by creating a welcoming environment where all are treated equally irrespective of sex, sexual orientation or race. To collect revenue from such companies we will need to change our taxation system. The Tax Reform 2000 is a good foundation.

Q: Current school funding is adequate.

A: Strongly disagree.

Q: Please explain your answer on school funding.

A: Article 7 (1) of the Wyoming Constitution states that "The legislature shall provide for... embracing free elementary schools of every needed kind and grade...." Because we need to teach our children "how to think, not what to think" it is imperative to invest in our teachers and provide them with the resources to implement active learning in the classrooms. This requires small class sizes, individual instruction and planning time. In addition, art classes, music and other programs have been removed due to budget cuts. They need to be refunded. Similarly, support staff positions have been eliminated. Now more than ever, school counsellors are needed to assist students with the hardships imposed by the pandemic.

Richard "RJ" Lennox

Q: What qualities, training, experiences, and skills would you bring to this office?

A: Twenty-five plus years in education and recently working for the family business, I have the unique ability to work with a varied group of people on minor issues to major decision making. Specifically the last eight years in education was at the administrative level, working with all stakeholder: students, parents, staff and administrative team.

Q: What, if anything, would you support to improve reasonable access to health care in Wyoming?

A: Every Wyomingite deserves equal access to quality health care. This includes Medicaid expansion through either legislation and/or renegotiation, benefiting nearly 25,000 residents. I am also concerned about the recent elimination of maternity services in several state communities.

Q: What, if any, specific measures would you propose to generate future state revenue?

A: Wyoming has and will continue to rely on the energy industry for funding. Along with agriculture, mineral extraction comes under fire from the left and environmental groups. Federal regulations seek to stifle our economy. We must take control of the narrative and educate officials in D.C. on the realities of these industries. Stewardship of the environment is alive and well in Wyoming. While our current funding sources should be shored up, we must look to new opportunities in energy and attracting "new" business to our state. We need to be welcoming to the marketplace when they seek opportunities in Wyoming.

Q: Current school funding is adequate.

A: Agree.

Q: Please explain your answer on school funding.

A: Wyoming is well over the national average in per pupil funding. Where we and other states go wrong is in the allocation of that money. Wasteful spending needs to be reined in. State school districts are overloaded with administrative personnel and costs and monies to support the newest systems of the day. This funding needs to make it down to the classroom.