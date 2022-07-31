State House District 47

Robert "Bob" Davis, Republican

Q: What qualities, training, experiences, and skills would you bring to this office?

A: Conservative views; a lifetime of experience.

Q: What, if anything, would you support to improve reasonable access to health care in Wyoming?

A: Rural health.

Q: What, if any, specific measures would you propose to generate future state revenue?

A: Less regulation. Let the free market work.

Q: Current school funding is adequate.

A: Neither agree nor disagree.

Q: Please explain your answer on school funding.

A: I need more information before coming to a decision.

Clyde R. Johnson, Republican

Q: What qualities, training, experiences, and skills would you bring to this office?

A: I believe I can bring strong communication, administration and negotiation skills to the office. I have ran the family ranch the last 20 years as well as worked 10 years in refining as a board man.

Q: What, if anything, would you support to improve reasonable access to health care in Wyoming?

A: Any support would need to come from current budget levels or reductions in budgets. I would like to see the private sector rather than government be the lead in this issue.

Q: What, if any, specific measures would you propose to generate future state revenue?

A: Nothing specific, we just need to keep our energy resources strong to generate as much revenue as possible.

Q: Current school funding is adequate.

A: Agree.

Q: Please explain your answer on school funding.

A: I think current funding is adequate but it needs to be redistributed differently. Teachers and children should be higher priority than more administration.

Lee Ann Stephenson, Democrat

Q: What qualities, training, experiences, and skills would you bring to this office?

A: I have lived in Wyoming for 46 years in Cheyenne and then moved to Riverside. I graduated from UW with a B.S. degree in administration of justice. I worked first in a private corrections, then at Department of Family Services investigating child abuse and as a juvenile probation officer. I was promoted to the state DFS office as a consultant in child protection. While there, I provided training, rules and procedures for investigation, oversaw the statewide child Fatality Review Team and managed federal funding streams. I also worked with various legislators on bills concerning child protection and welfare reform. I next worked at the attorney general's office as the domestic violence program manager, working on legislation, policy & funding.

Q: What, if anything, would you support to improve reasonable access to health care in Wyoming?

A: I support Medicaid expansion wholeheartedly.

Q: What, if any, specific measures would you propose to generate future state revenue?

A: First, I would like to close any loopholes in our tax structure and make sure we are collecting all the current laws allow. I would like to look more closely at the use tax collected for state land use is fair. I would look closely at charging a higher property tax rate for homes and land people own who are not Wyoming residents. I would closely watch any tax increases not be regressive.

Q: Current school funding is adequate.

A: Strongly disagree.

Q: Please explain your answer on school funding.

A: I feel our schools have been cut to the bone. I would like to see programs come back that are vocational in nature and I would like to see a resurgence of the arts, in music, visual arts and even theater. I would like to see more support given to teachers, and a reduction of school testing so teachers can teach more days without interruption. I'd like to see a smaller staff in administration as I feel the structure is top heavy. I would like to see more support for mental health in the way of social workers and counselors for both teachers and students.