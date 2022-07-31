State House District 49

Vladimir Allred, Republican

Q: What qualities, training, experiences, and skills would you bring to this office?

A: No response.

Q: What, if anything, would you support to improve reasonable access to health care in Wyoming?

A: No response.

Q: What, if any, specific measures would you propose to generate future state revenue?

A: No response.

Q: Current school funding is adequate.

A: No response.

Q: Please explain your answer on school funding.

A: No response.

Tim Beppler, Democrat

Q: What qualities, training, experiences, and skills would you bring to this office?

A: My entire legal career has been spent solving problems. Involvement over the past 40 years with various community organizations and issues has allowed me to provide leadership on important matters facing our citizens.

Q: What, if anything, would you support to improve reasonable access to health care in Wyoming?

A: I strongly support Medicaid expansion.

Q: What, if any, specific measures would you propose to generate future state revenue?

A: If additional state revenues are needed, I would consider supporting the imposition of a tax on unearned income.

Q: Current school funding is adequate.

A: Agree.

Q: Please explain your answer on school funding.

A: Wyoming has a strong history of supporting public education. There needs to be continued vigilance to make sure that education dollars are properly allocated, and that teacher salaries are competitive with surrounding states.

Ryan C. Berger, Republican

Q: What qualities, training, experiences, and skills would you bring to this office?

A: No response.

Q: What, if anything, would you support to improve reasonable access to health care in Wyoming?

A: No response.

Q: What, if any, specific measures would you propose to generate future state revenue?

A: No response.

Q: Current school funding is adequate.

A: No response.

Q: Please explain your answer on school funding.

A: No response.