State House District 5

Shelly L. Duncan, Republican (Incumbent)

Q: What qualities, training, experiences, and skills would you bring to this office?

A: I’ve been in a leadership role since 2010. I began at the local, real estate level and worked my way up to being the Wyoming Realtors Association President in 2017. I continued to work and was the National Association of Realtors Chair of Housing Opportunities (affordable/sustainability) Committee in 2021. I’ve been a local business owner since 2015 and have held the current office of Representative for House District 5 since 2019. In 2021 I was named Vice Chairman of the Minerals, Business & Economic Development Committee. I’ve learned throughout my experience to manage people, negotiate and communicate across many platforms to a diverse population. All of these skills are necessary to navigate community needs, processes & procedures of legislature.

Q: What, if anything, would you support to improve reasonable access to health care in Wyoming?

A: First problem needs to resolve the ability to continue & improve telehealth across the state & broadband access for homebound and extreme rural people. The next option is lack of competition in the insurance market creating a monopoly & high costs. Third is the increasing costs of pharmacy and forcing of our independent, small town pharmacies being pushed out. All of these relate to one another and need to be addressed cohesively.

Q: What, if any, specific measures would you propose to generate future state revenue?

A: We must take a hard look at our economic diversification. As we all witnessed during the pandemic how volatile our reliance on our legacy industry can be. During that time, we witnessed oil dropping to -$38/barrel and zero wells being drilled in the state for the first time since statehood. Every aspect of our economy relies heavily on the mineral industry. Our reliance on the mineral industry also is dependent upon coal prices and declining demand. These affect many aspects of not just our jobs but our state budget. The Legislature has a history of kicking that can down the road due to the windfalls of our legacy industries. Wyoming cannot sustain this pattern into our future without dire consequences.

Q: Current school funding is adequate.

A: Agree.

Q: Please explain your answer on school funding.

A: I believe there still are avenues that the schools can address to cut expenditures. Primarily, the vast number of school districts in the state could be adjusted, and those central offices could also be consolidated more efficiently without losing any schools. Testing can be more cohesive instead of a multitude throughout the districts. Allowing schools to save more money and carry over more than two years. This deters the "spend or lose" wasteful mentality. Can we cut and streamline from the top down vs. the bottom up model? At the state level, are funds being utilized and forwarded in the best direction? The local principals and teachers have many ways to address more efficient spending; however, they aren't being heard higher at the higher level.

Scott Smith, Republican

Q: What qualities, training, experiences, and skills would you bring to this office?

A: No response.

Q: What, if anything, would you support to improve reasonable access to health care in Wyoming?

A: No response.

Q: What, if any, specific measures would you propose to generate future state revenue?

A: No response.

Q: Current school funding is adequate.

A: No response.

Q: Please explain your answer on school funding.

A: No response.