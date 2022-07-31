State House District 54

Lloyd Charles Larsen, Republican (Incumbent)

Q: What qualities, training, experiences, and skills would you bring to this office?

A: Since being elected to the legislature I have established an ability to work with state agencies intimately in pursuit of solutions to complex problems, particularly with health care and capital construction contracts between the public entities and private contractors. My six years of service on the Appropriations Committee has allowed me to have a deep understanding of the costs required to run state government. Since being on this committee we have been tasked with drafting budget bills through two significant fiscal down turns and still provide the essential services to the citizens of the state while maintaining a balanced budget. The budget passed for the next biennium is smaller that our budget ten years ago when I was elected.

Q: What, if anything, would you support to improve reasonable access to health care in Wyoming?

A: The challenge with answering this question is to define what "reasonable access" means. I well understand demands by citizens for primary care, emergency care, mental health services, health services to the elderly and to those with disabilities.

I support an increase in Wyoming's Federal Medical Assistance Percentage (FMAP) to bring that rate in line with our surrounding states to help offset the costs of uncompensated care, and reimbursements to providers more in line with their costs. Medicaid expansion is a conversation that has to take place. The large majority of legislators do not understand the history of Medicaid expansion and how it has evolved since is was first introduced as part of the Affordable Care Act.

Q: What, if any, specific measures would you propose to generate future state revenue?

A: We continue to ask the extractive industries to pay for the services provided by state government, with our citizens contributing in a very small way through the sales tax they pay. All estimates tell us the revenue from minerals will continue to decline.

At a time in earlier decades, when revenue generated from minerals was strong, we gave a significant number of sales tax exemptions to businesses and industries. I think we need to strategically remove many of those exemptions. I also think we need to consider a corporate tax with a deduction allowed if the corporation pays a severance or royalty tax. Businesses and professions need to be part of the effort to stabilize of our tax base.

Q: Current school funding is adequate.

A: Strongly agree.

Q: Please explain your answer on school funding.

A: Before we increase the funding to K-12 education, we need to make some adjustments to the funding model that governs the requirement to fund education at the current level. There are, in my opinion, adjustments we could make to ensure teacher salaries remain competitive, and I believe we could achieve cost savings by funding actual numbers of employees and not the allowed number of employees based on an antiquated formula. Additional savings adjustments could be made in the allowance for health insurance. Our funding model is a great Cadillac model, we can't continue to drive because it is costing us more than we can afford. I think we could adjust to a Buick plan and still get to the desired destination safe and sound.