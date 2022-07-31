State House District 57

Robert Johnson, Democrat

Q: What qualities, training, experiences, and skills would you bring to this office?

A: House District 57 needs a long-term, dedicated Wyomingite and Casper resident focused on making the future of Wyoming better for everyone. Aside from being born and raised in Wyoming, I’ve gone to college here as a Division I scholarship athlete and captain of my team, worked for service companies at trona mines, worked as an assistant operator for an oil drilling service company, helped start and run a successful small business, taught for almost a decade at a private school, coached for twenty years at Natrona County High School, taught at the college for seven years and am currently a legal analyst. I bring a clear understanding of what it is like to be from Casper and Wyoming.

Q: What, if anything, would you support to improve reasonable access to health care in Wyoming?

A: Medicare needs to be expanded in Wyoming. Although not the perfect answer, it is the best answer for right now. Expanding Medicare will help the rural parts of Wyoming maintain their health care availability, and it will relieve the pressure of medical costs for those who desperately need it. This, in turn, will save us all money because it will help combat rising costs. Our neighbor states have done it just fine. It is strange the ruling party shows how much they dislikes the rural communities, the regular insured folk and less paid workers of this state when they prevent the expansion of Medicare. It is also strange the voters don’t see how that obvious dismissal of our needs is a slap in every Wyomingite’s face.

Q: What, if any, specific measures would you propose to generate future state revenue?

A: The extraction industry has been very good for this state. As a source of revenue, however, its position as the major provider is diminishing.

Our second largest industry is tourism. Yet, each time we toss aside environmental protections for the sake of short-term extraction gains, we denigrate the potential for that source of tourist income. A way to provide marketing beyond the general majesty of Wyoming is film and television production. This will be a bill again and it needs to pass. Wyoming is a tax shelter for legitimate and illegitimate business people from all over the world. Aside from the boasting rights of being the hiding place for tax dodgers, maybe Wyoming should figure out a way to get some revenue out of these dodgers.

Q: Current school funding is adequate.

A: Strongly disagree.

Q: Please explain your answer on school funding.

A: Education money needs to always be the first priority for filling up the depleted coffers.

The simple reason for education, first, is students are the future of this state. Without well-educated, well-rounded, and well-skilled students, the state loses. When the two board of Office of State Lands and Investments are all part of a ruling party that is lukewarm toward public instruction and with an acting Superintendent of Public Instruction that takes orders from the Eastern Republican elite social warriors that want to see the end of public-funded education, the population and the future of Wyoming suffers. All of the children of Wyoming are the future of Wyoming. Their education should always be a priority.

Thomas Myler, Republican

Q: What qualities, training, experiences, and skills would you bring to this office?

A: No response.

Q: What, if anything, would you support to improve reasonable access to health care in Wyoming?

A: No response.

Q: What, if any, specific measures would you propose to generate future state revenue?

A: No response.

Q: Current school funding is adequate.

A: No response.

Q: Please explain your answer on school funding.

A: No response.

Jeanette Ward, Republican

Q: What qualities, training, experiences, and skills would you bring to this office?

A: No response.

Q: What, if anything, would you support to improve reasonable access to health care in Wyoming?

A: No response.

Q: What, if any, specific measures would you propose to generate future state revenue?

A: No response.

Q: Current school funding is adequate.

A: No response.

Q: Please explain your answer on school funding.

A: No response.