State House District 58

Bill Allemand, Republican

Q: What qualities, training, experiences, and skills would you bring to this office?

A: No response.

Q: What, if anything, would you support to improve reasonable access to health care in Wyoming?

A: No response.

Q: What, if any, specific measures would you propose to generate future state revenue?

A: No response.

Q: Current school funding is adequate.

A: No response.

Q: Please explain your answer on school funding.

A: No response.

Patrick "Pat" Sweeney, Republican (Incumbent)

Q: What qualities, training, experiences, and skills would you bring to this office?

A: Three terms of legislative experience coupled with 40-plus years of business experience allows me to bring knowledge, leadership and practical application to the position.

Q: What, if anything, would you support to improve reasonable access to health care in Wyoming?

A: I will continue to support Medicaid expansion. We want healthy moms and babies with the "trigger bill;" this is the way to do it.

Q: What, if any, specific measures would you propose to generate future state revenue?

A: Everything is on the table. I am in favor of making the fifth-cent permanent & sixth-cent optional. I am not a "no tax" guy. Wyoming citizens get a very low tax rate because of our mineral wealth.

Q: Current school funding is adequate.

A: Strongly disagree.

Q: Please explain your answer on school funding.

A: If reelected, we will continue to look for efficiencies. I will continue to push career technical education. I have been endorsed by the WEA-PACE because of my support of our educators & commonsense approach to our education system. I am proud of teachers.