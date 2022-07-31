State House District 58

Bill Allemand, Republican
Q: What qualities, training, experiences, and skills would you bring to this office?
A: No response.
Q: What, if anything, would you support to improve reasonable access to health care in Wyoming?
A: No response.
Q: What, if any, specific measures would you propose to generate future state revenue?
A: No response.
Q: Current school funding is adequate.
A: No response.
Q: Please explain your answer on school funding.
A: No response.
Patrick "Pat" Sweeney, Republican (Incumbent)
Q: What qualities, training, experiences, and skills would you bring to this office?
A: Three terms of legislative experience coupled with 40-plus years of business experience allows me to bring knowledge, leadership and practical application to the position.
Q: What, if anything, would you support to improve reasonable access to health care in Wyoming?
A: I will continue to support Medicaid expansion. We want healthy moms and babies with the "trigger bill;" this is the way to do it.
Q: What, if any, specific measures would you propose to generate future state revenue?
A: Everything is on the table. I am in favor of making the fifth-cent permanent & sixth-cent optional. I am not a "no tax" guy. Wyoming citizens get a very low tax rate because of our mineral wealth.
Q: Current school funding is adequate.
A: Strongly disagree.
Q: Please explain your answer on school funding.
A: If reelected, we will continue to look for efficiencies. I will continue to push career technical education. I have been endorsed by the WEA-PACE because of my support of our educators & commonsense approach to our education system. I am proud of teachers.