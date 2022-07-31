State House District 59

John Gudger, Republican

Q: What qualities, training, experiences, and skills would you bring to this office?

A: I consider myself a statesman rather than a politician, which means my desire is to represent the will of the people as an act of service. Professionally, I have over 30 years

of experience in the architectural/construction industry managing business or project budgets that have strict requirements. This experience equips me to evaluate and offer solutions to overspending and overreach.

Q: What, if anything, would you support to improve reasonable access to health care in Wyoming?

A: Bring medicine back into the free market. Medical decisions need to be between a doctor and patient only. Insurance companies have too much power dictating what doctors can and cannot prescribe for treatment. Remove the bureaucratic middle man (state and federal government) from this relationship. Allow doctors and facilities to set their own pricing, allowing them to provide discounts and pro-bono assistance to those who need it. This action upholds the Wyoming State Constitution Article 1, Section 38.

Q: What, if any, specific measures would you propose to generate future state revenue?

A: First, the state legislature must take back control of our public lands to manage our broad range of natural resources. It must maintain access to these lands for hunting and fishing. Wyoming has lost tens of millions of dollars of revenue. This loss is due to increased regulations and restrictions on public lands. Second, the state needs to stop overspending. State spending increased during this last session. If the people can sacrifice, so can the state. Overspending adds an excessive burden to taxpayers.

Q: Current school funding is adequate.

A: Agree.

Q: Please explain your answer on school funding.

A: I believe the funding is adequate. In most cases, we have functional facilities, a range of educational options and quality co-/extracurricular programming. Wyoming is ranked eighth, right after Pennsylvania in amount of money spent per student. However, we must manage that spending so our dollars go to the classroom positioning Wyoming students for success — not creating top-heavy administrations (data from World Population Review, 2022).

Kevin O'Hearn, Republican (Incumbent)

Q: What qualities, training, experiences, and skills would you bring to this office?

A: No response.

Q: What, if anything, would you support to improve reasonable access to health care in Wyoming?

A: No response.

Q: What, if any, specific measures would you propose to generate future state revenue?

A: No response.

Q: Current school funding is adequate.

A: No response.

Q: Please explain your answer on school funding.

A: No response.