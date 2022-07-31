State House District 6

Aaron Clausen, Republican (Incumbent)

Q: What qualities, training, experiences, and skills would you bring to this office?

A: No response.

Q: What, if anything, would you support to improve reasonable access to health care in Wyoming?

A: No response.

Q: What, if any, specific measures would you propose to generate future state revenue?

A: No response.

Q: Current school funding is adequate.

A: No response.

Q: Please explain your answer on school funding.

A: No response.

Tania Malone, Democrat

Q: What qualities, training, experiences, and skills would you bring to this office?

A: I have a bachelor's in social work. I was a member of Healthy Wyoming, advocating for Medicaid expansion. I am a member of the National Associated of Social Workers (NASW) and the Wyoming NASW Board. I have leadership skills that use the strengths of those around me to develop the best outcomes. I am a team builder and can organize people towards a common goal.

Q: What, if anything, would you support to improve reasonable access to health care in Wyoming?

A: Yes, I would support this. I have worked toward this with others around the state.

Q: What, if any, specific measures would you propose to generate future state revenue?

A: I think that if we expanded Medicaid, we would be able to save money that has been lost within the health care system. In addition, I believe that if we legalized marijuana, we would be able to generate revenue for the state.

Q: Current school funding is adequate.

A: Disagree.

Q: Please explain your answer on school funding.

A: There have been a lot of funding cuts to our schools, which is a mistake. We need to increase the funding that goes into the schools because our children are the future. They deserve to have the best education to prepare them for it. Our teachers also deserve to be treated and paid fairly as well. They are the ones teaching our children.

Tomi Strock, Republican

Q: What qualities, training, experiences, and skills would you bring to this office?

A: No response.

Q: What, if anything, would you support to improve reasonable access to health care in Wyoming?

A: No response.

Q: What, if any, specific measures would you propose to generate future state revenue?

A: No response.

Q: Current school funding is adequate.

A: No response.

Q: Please explain your answer on school funding.

A: No response.