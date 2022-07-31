State House District 60

Jennifer L. James, Republican

Q: What qualities, training, experiences, and skills would you bring to this office?

A: I am Jennifer James, owner of a nonprofit health care training company. I support our community by training certified nurse aides and pride myself on educating these hardworking students. I have experience in Wyoming policy, having been employed by two Wyoming agencies. I have had multiple successes relating to the creation of state policies and wish to bring my ideas and experience to the Wyoming Legislature. I saw issues from the inside, but I’m not another government crony; I understand the barriers and will help us overcome. I would like diligent decision-making in the legislative body. I have a doctoral degree in nursing systems, as well as a master’s degree in health law and study policy at Harvard University.

Q: What, if anything, would you support to improve reasonable access to health care in Wyoming?

A: I have followed the testimonies regarding Medicaid expansion and am NOT in favor. While in Illinois in 2007, I consulted with my representative during his decisions. There is much available evidence to support the fact that expansion estimates were resoundingly low and many other states had trouble budgeting, post-expansion, as previously planned. Also, the majority of new medical claims for the expanded population will be for mental health and substance use treatment. Wyoming currently hosts less than 100 providers who treat substance use disorders and claim psychiatry/mental health as their primary service. We do not have the staff to support this influx nor the funds. I would increase access by supporting private sector health providers.

Q: What, if any, specific measures would you propose to generate future state revenue?

A: I have drafted a bill to create an office of grant procurement at the executive level of state government. This model is quite successful in other states and even tripled Nevada's federal grants within four years.

Q: Current school funding is adequate.

A: Strongly agree.

Q: Please explain your answer on school funding.

A: The state legislature provides the total budget to the school districts. It is the individual school districts that place their funding based on their reasonings and at the approval of the school boards. I see inappropriate salary ranges at the top levels along with inappropriate perks to employees. The districts need to maintain local control and elect leadership that will disburse funds more effectively with better utilization.

Tony Niemiec, Republican

Q: What qualities, training, experiences, and skills would you bring to this office?

A: No response.

Q: What, if anything, would you support to improve reasonable access to health care in Wyoming?

A: No response.

Q: What, if any, specific measures would you propose to generate future state revenue?

A: No response.

Q: Current school funding is adequate.

A: No response.

Q: Please explain your answer on school funding.

A: No response.