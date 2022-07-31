State House District 61

J.L. Malcom, Republican

Q: What qualities, training, experiences, and skills would you bring to this office?

A: Member of the Wyoming Air National Guard, 2022 legislative aide to Dan Zwonitzer, former scout outreach director for Frontier District Boy Scouts of America (BSA) and continued volunteer with the BSA.

Q: What, if anything, would you support to improve reasonable access to health care in Wyoming?

A: More county-level public health clinics, sponsoring students through medical school in exchange for a few years of them giving back to the community as physicians, in addition to expanding Medicare coverage to utilize the taxpayer dollars that we are already spending.

Q: What, if any, specific measures would you propose to generate future state revenue?

A: A 10-year implementation of a corporate/business tax in order to not scare off current new businesses, but to have new ones start paying their way.

Q: Current school funding is adequate.

A: Disagree.

Q: Please explain your answer on school funding.

A: Wyoming has the issue where we spend more per student than most other states; this has to do with the cost of rural schools costing more than city schools. There's a lot of money there, but it's still not enough to cover the basket of goods we guarantee to every student. In addition to the fact that over the past 10 years, budgetary increases for education haven't matched inflation, we are slowly de-funding schools 0.5-3.5% each budget. We need to find a sustainable way to support our schools, but any new tax revenue in order to do so seems like an impossibility. We need to work together to fix school funding, before it's too late.

Don Odom, Republican

Q: What qualities, training, experiences, and skills would you bring to this office?

A: No response.

Q: What, if anything, would you support to improve reasonable access to health care in Wyoming?

A: No response.

Q: What, if any, specific measures would you propose to generate future state revenue?

A: No response.

Q: Current school funding is adequate.

A: No response.

Q: Please explain your answer on school funding.

A: No response.

Daniel J. Singh, Republican

Q: What qualities, training, experiences, and skills would you bring to this office?

A: No response.

Q: What, if anything, would you support to improve reasonable access to health care in Wyoming?

A: No response.

Q: What, if any, specific measures would you propose to generate future state revenue?

A: No response.

Q: Current school funding is adequate.

A: No response.

Q: Please explain your answer on school funding.

A: No response.