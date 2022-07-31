State House District 62

Forrest Chadwick, Republican

Q: What qualities, training, experiences, and skills would you bring to this office?

A: Having been born, raised, educated and spent most of my career in central Wyoming, I have an extensive background in agriculture, the oil industry and eight years as a county commissioner. As a commissioner, 2 1/2 of those years were as chairman and 2 1/2 years as vice chairman, serving the Wyoming County Commissioners Association as chair of the Ag, Water, and Public Lands Committee and was on the Board of Directors representing Wyoming on the Western Interstate Region Committee.

Q: What, if anything, would you support to improve reasonable access to health care in Wyoming?

A: The larger county health departments are already working with some of the smaller counties to improve and expand their services, perhaps this should be further explored.

Q: What, if any, specific measures would you propose to generate future state revenue?

A: The larger county Health Depatments are already working with some of the smaller counties to improve and expand their services, perhaps this should be further explored

Q: Current school funding is adequate.

A: No response.

Q: Please explain your answer on school funding.

A: Wyoming has one of the highest dollars spent per student in the U.S.

Stan Mitchem, Republican

Q: What qualities, training, experiences, and skills would you bring to this office?

A: No response.

Q: What, if anything, would you support to improve reasonable access to health care in Wyoming?

A: No response.

Q: What, if any, specific measures would you propose to generate future state revenue?

A: No response.

Q: Current school funding is adequate.

A: No response.

Q: Please explain your answer on school funding.

A: No response.