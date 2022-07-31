State House District 7

Rick Coppinger, Republican

Q: What qualities, training, experiences, and skills would you bring to this office?

A: No response.

Q: What, if anything, would you support to improve reasonable access to health care in Wyoming?

A: No response.

Q: What, if any, specific measures would you propose to generate future state revenue?

A: No response.

Q: Current school funding is adequate.

A: No response.

Q: Please explain your answer on school funding.

A: No response.

Jordan Evans, Democrat

Q: What qualities, training, experiences, and skills would you bring to this office?

A: I believe the only necessary experience to be a quality representative is the experience of meeting, conversing with and listening to your neighbors. Anybody, with some hard work and patience, can learn the technical ins and outs of legislating. However, it is only a representative's own values, lived experience and conversations with those they represent that can ultimately guide how they will vote in the legislature. I intend to have as many conversations with the citizens of House District 7 as possible, both during the election and while in office. I also proudly bring the experience of a lifetime lived in Wyoming. I am 33 years old and do not plan to live anyplace else. I know what it means to both grow up and raise a family in Wyoming.

Q: What, if anything, would you support to improve reasonable access to health care in Wyoming?

A: Access to health care in Wyoming is limited in many ways. Often citizens cannot afford the healthcare they need, and many clinics and hospitals have degraded capabilities -- especially in rural areas. Increasing support for local governments and public sector hospitals and clinics will help preserve the local level access that remains for many citizens. To further ensure ease of access, removing barriers to telehealth is also crucial. Expanding Medicaid will also provide affordable insurance to thousands of Wyomingites to not only improve our citizens’ health, but also to ease the burden on providers of treating the uninsured.

Q: What, if any, specific measures would you propose to generate future state revenue?

A: Wyoming could further promote its own wonders and elevate its communities to capture revenue from tourism. Increasing access and amenities on public lands is a great place to start. Providing for habitat and wildlife preservation not only ensures a strong future for hunting, fishing and wildlife viewing, but also helps preserve Wyoming’s characteristic wide-open spaces. To support our small communities, we need to establish infrastructure that meets both community and tourist needs. To further bolster our communities, I want to empower counties and local municipalities with the ability to request any amount of specific use taxes by vote of their citizens. Residents and local leaders know their community needs best.

Q: Current school funding is adequate.

A: Neither agree nor disagree.

Q: Please explain your answer on school funding.

A: Building a Wyoming where young people wish to stay and grow their lives begins with providing a high quality education and the necessary tools for future success. Although the fact that we spend more dollars per student than most other states faces criticism from some, I think such criticism oversimplifies what this funding is providing our students and communities. Schools are not only places for education, but also the heart of many of our communities. A quality school, with well-paid staff, has benefits above and beyond an educated populace. The cost of education is indeed high, but it is a worthwhile investment given a school’s value to our children’s and our communities’ futures, which cannot be fairly quantified with dollars alone.

Bob Nicholas, Republican

Q: What qualities, training, experiences, and skills would you bring to this office?

A: No response.

Q: What, if anything, would you support to improve reasonable access to health care in Wyoming?

A: No response.

Q: What, if any, specific measures would you propose to generate future state revenue?

A: No response.

Q: Current school funding is adequate.

A: No response.

Q: Please explain your answer on school funding.

A: No response.