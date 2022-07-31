State House District 8

Stephen Neal Johnson, Republican

Q: What qualities, training, experiences, and skills would you bring to this office?

A: Not a big fan of Brandon.

Q: What, if anything, would you support to improve reasonable access to health care in Wyoming?

A: No response.

Q: What, if any, specific measures would you propose to generate future state revenue?

A: No response.

Q: Current school funding is adequate.

A: No response.

Q: Please explain your answer on school funding.

A: No response.

Lily Sharpe, Republican

Q: What qualities, training, experiences, and skills would you bring to this office?

A: My skills to represent my district were gained as a staff attorney for the Wyoming attorney general’s office, the federal courts, the Wyoming Legislature and as Wyoming’s state court administrator. I have extensive experience drafting legislation. My practical qualities have been gained as a lifelong resident of Wyoming. I am a wife, mother and grandmother. Those experiences have given me great insight about our community, K-12 education and higher education. My family has been blessed by all of what Wyoming has to offer. I would like to return that gift by working for our community to address how Wyoming’s working families and seniors on fixed incomes are going to survive rampant inflation and steep increases in property taxes.

Q: What, if anything, would you support to improve reasonable access to health care in Wyoming?

A: I will work tirelessly to find fiscally sound solutions for improving access to health care in Wyoming while protecting patient choice. Soaring inflation will only compound existing health care costs. Many Wyoming citizens, particularly those with fixed and low incomes, are struggling to find and pay for their family’s health care. I will search for long-term solutions that balance the role of the government with free enterprise. This means evaluating the hardship on employers, the state’s long-term budgets, and the long-term health of our hospitals. Affordable healthcare is critical now more than ever.

Q: What, if any, specific measures would you propose to generate future state revenue?

A: We must live within our means. We need to improve our business climate in a manner that encourages innovations and job growth. This starts with a strong educational system, kindergarten through university. We need to control the cost of government and promote private sector job growth. One of the roles of government is assistance in workforce development. This helps our neighbors increase their skills and supports businesses grow. I will work hard to help develop a competitive environment for Wyoming businesses to grow and to recruit new businesses to locate in Laramie County and Wyoming.

Q: Current school funding is adequate.

A: Neither agree nor disagree.

Q: Please explain your answer on school funding.

A: “Current funding” must always address inflation. Our greatest asset is our children; educating them is among our highest priorities. Maintaining strong schools requires protecting our tax base which can only happen by promoting business growth. As a fiscal conservative, I will work diligently to make sure that the funds we do spend generate the best education possible while protecting local control. Let’s continue to invest into the permanent school foundation account to sustain school funding. While there will be no easy solutions, it is imperative to find sensible, permanent and reasonable funding sources for school finance while keeping taxes low for Wyoming families.

Brian Tyrrell, Republican

Q: What qualities, training, experiences, and skills would you bring to this office?

A: Not a big fan of Brandon.

Q: What, if anything, would you support to improve reasonable access to health care in Wyoming?

A: No response.

Q: What, if any, specific measures would you propose to generate future state revenue?

A: No response.

Q: Current school funding is adequate.

A: No response.

Q: Please explain your answer on school funding.

A: No response.

Dave Zwonitzer, Republican

Q: What qualities, training, experiences, and skills would you bring to this office?

A: As a former ten year member of the Wyoming House of Representatives, I would bring experience and leadership. I owned and managed several small businesses for over 35 years. I have a Master's degree in water resources from UW and also served as a real estate broker.

Q: What, if anything, would you support to improve reasonable access to health care in Wyoming?

A: I will support limited expansion of Medicaid to help our aging and non-insured citizens and our hospitals. I will promote increased telehealth options and search for ways to assist our smaller hospitals in providing critical services.

Q: What, if any, specific measures would you propose to generate future state revenue?

A: I believe our first step is to reduce spending and start replenishing our savings accounts. This could be accomplished by asking every state agency to identify where they can cut 10% of their spending and then explore more ways to generate revenue streams.

Q: Current school funding is adequate.

A: Neither agree nor disagree.

Q: Please explain your answer on school funding.

A: We need to prioritize developing a secure revenue stream for educational funding in the state.