State House District 9

Landon J. Brown, Republican (Incumbent)

Q: What qualities, training, experiences, and skills would you bring to this office?

A: I have six years of legislative experience that lends the ability to work with diverse groups and pass effective legislation. I have worked in the executive branch of the government and understand the intricacies involved in providing government services to the public. I am an active legislator who accepts, to a fault, calls and emails from throughout the state to engage constituents for effective representation. I am objective on the majority of issues that face Wyoming and attempt to balance these issues with a balance approach to ensure that we are actually solving problems and not creating new ones.

Q: What, if anything, would you support to improve reasonable access to health care in Wyoming?

A: Medicaid expansion is a no-brainer decision for Wyoming. The unfortunate tie to the federal government's passage of the Affordable Care Act is what scares the majority of people. The uncertainty of the federal government's inability to fulfill it's responsibility should be calmed by the fact that it has been in effect for nearly 10 years now and no state has been refused funding. We clearly need to help our community hospitals and our critical access hospitals as services are going to be reduced to the extent that it may reduce the ability to provide any level of care for smaller communities. As a state, we have passed up on hundreds of millions in assistance for our neighbors and it's all in an effort to thumb our nose at the feds.

Q: What, if any, specific measures would you propose to generate future state revenue?

A: The generation of new revenue is not what needs to be addressed at this point. We need to broaden and lower our tax base and have a more equitable tax base where we have a more strategized approach to the issues that face Wyoming. With a budget surplus being projected right now, it's the right time to start these discussions so we are more prepared for the next slowdown in our economy.

Q: Current school funding is adequate.

A: Neither agree nor disagree.

Q: Please explain your answer on school funding.

A: School funding is not based on per kid as easily as it's shown in the media. We need to understand that reducing our education funding means reductions in access to schools in small communities that are already tight in their budget. I do not agree with increasing education funding unless the money is directly tied to classroom funding and that includes teacher pay, supplies and special assistants to classroom teachers.

Stephen D. Latham, Democrat

Q: What qualities, training, experiences, and skills would you bring to this office?

A: Serving in the military has helped me with my leadership skills which I believe is very important in this role. My overall life experience has helped my skills in communication, problem solving and working together, which I also believe can facilitate a win-win situation for all involved.

Q: What, if anything, would you support to improve reasonable access to health care in Wyoming?

A: Health care is very important to me so I would support issues like Medicaid expansion in Wyoming and funding for mental health issues.

Q: What, if any, specific measures would you propose to generate future state revenue?

A: I support economic diversification and state-level tax reforms to grow state revenues.

Q: Current school funding is adequate.

A: Disagree.

Q: Please explain your answer on school funding.

A: Children are our future and we need to invest the very best in their education. The better the funding the more likely we will have children that are creative thinkers, children who will be better prepared to solve our current world problems.

Dean Petersen, Republican

Q: What qualities, training, experiences, and skills would you bring to this office?

A: Organizational and communication skills: B.A. in film studies, MBA with a concentration in marketing. Selfless Service: resigned from work to serve full-time in the U.S. Army. Most importantly, belief in clear goals, transparency, and integrity: even my most basic campaign materials give clear information on what I’m up to and trying to achieve for our district and state. I don’t like politicians who expect our votes without saying what they will do.

Q: What, if anything, would you support to improve reasonable access to health care in Wyoming?

A: No response.

Q: What, if any, specific measures would you propose to generate future state revenue?

A: Diversify our economy by supporting tourism, outdoor rec, small agriculture and cottage industries.

Q: Current school funding is adequate.

A: Disagree.

Q: Please explain your answer on school funding.

A: No response.

Alan Sheldon, Republican

Q: What qualities, training, experiences, and skills would you bring to this office?

A: No response.

Q: What, if anything, would you support to improve reasonable access to health care in Wyoming?

A: No response.

Q: What, if any, specific measures would you propose to generate future state revenue?

A: No response.

Q: Current school funding is adequate.

A: No response.

Q: Please explain your answer on school funding.

A: No response.