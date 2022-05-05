Wyoming's biggest county could lose most of its representation at GOP convention

SHERIDAN -- Wyoming's most populous county moved a step closer Thursday to losing nearly all of its delegates to the Wyoming Republican Party convention.

The state GOP's credentials committee recommended the Laramie County Republican Party lose most of its delegates over a rules violation. The vote was 15-8.

The credential committee's decision is only a recommendation, and the full body will vote on the matter Saturday morning before the main business of the convention kicks off. If the body votes in favor of the recommendation, Laramie will have its delegates reduced from 36 to the minimum three.

Thursday's vote is the latest episode in a broader battle between traditional and hard-line elements within Wyoming's Republican Party.

The number of delegates each county is afforded is based on population. Laramie is the most populous in the state, but would have four fewer delegates than the smallest county in the state -- Niobrara has seven delegates to the convention.

The size of a county's delegation can affect its influence in the broader policy discussions held at the convention, which includes votes on party platforms, resolutions and rules. The decisions made and adopted at the convention can influence the state’s politics — including which bills are brought to the Wyoming Legislature.

Laramie is in the crosshairs because the party admittedly broke a rule at its county convention. Critics of punishing Laramie say that the infraction did not affect the business of the convention. Some have suggested Laramie County's clashes with the party's hard-line leadership is motivating Thursday's action.

Rule breaking has not been scrutinized in the past, but this year there’s been a new emphasis put on it among the state and county-level Republican parties.

At a Wyoming GOP executive committee meeting in early April, the panel unanimously passed a motion that stated that the party will “vigorously support and enforce all state and county bylaws at the 2022 State Convention.”

The focus on rule-following and enforcement on the Laramie County GOP spurred a call for state party officials to treat all counties equally when it comes to punishment.

When it became clear last week that Laramie was at risk of losing its delegates, Gail Symons, a Sheridan Republican, filed a complaint with the state party that Sheridan, Sublette, Albany and Crook Republican parties also broke minor rules.

At the credentials committee meeting Thursday immediately following the vote on Laramie County, Elizabeth Bingham, chairwoman of the Sweetwater County GOP and a Laramie ally, made a motion to not have Albany or Crook County's delegates sat.

"I think this is all utter nonsense and we should be working together," Bingham said.

Only Laramie County allies voted in favor Albany and Crook counties losing their delegates: Bingham, Laramie GOP Chairwoman Dani Olsen and Natrona County Republican Party Secretary Lesley Hendry.

"I do absolutely believe that every delegate should be seated," Olsen said following the Albany County vote. "However, a precedent has been set."

Bingham said she has not yet decided if she will bring a motion on the other counties accused of violating rules.

Natrona County, the second most populous in Wyoming, has already lost most of its delegates to the convention over lack of dues payments. That county has also clashed with Wyoming Republican Party leadership.

This story will be updated.

Follow state politics reporter Victoria Eavis on Twitter @Victoria_Eavis

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0