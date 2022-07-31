State Senate District 11

Larry Hicks, Republican (Incumbent)

Q: What, if anything, would you support to improve reasonable access to health care in Wyoming?

A: Open and transparent disclosure by the medical profession and supporting industry of cost of service and outcomes-based success of medical procedures and/or treatments.

Q: What, if any, specific measures would you propose to generate future state revenue?

A: For what purposes does this survey proport that there is inadequate funding for in Wyoming.

If you are asking if I will support increased taxes for some unspecified purpose then the obvious answer is no.

Q: What qualities, training, experiences, and skills would you bring to this office?

A: Twelve years on-the-job training in the Wyoming Legislature.

Q: Current school funding is adequate.

A: Agree.

Q: Please explain your answer on school funding.

A: We have an outdated antiquated education system and associated funding model. There is adequate funding for schools if we reform our antiquated funding model and move education back to what its core functions are.