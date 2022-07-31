State Senate District 13

Tom James, Republican (Incumbent)
Q: What, if anything, would you support to improve reasonable access to health care in Wyoming?
A: No response.
Q: What, if any, specific measures would you propose to generate future state revenue?
A: No response.
Q: What qualities, training, experiences, and skills would you bring to this office?
A: No response.
Q: Current school funding is adequate.
A: No response.
Q: Please explain your answer on school funding.
A: No response.
Stacy Jones, Republican
Q: What, if anything, would you support to improve reasonable access to health care in Wyoming?
A: No response.
Q: What, if any, specific measures would you propose to generate future state revenue?
A: No response.
Q: What qualities, training, experiences, and skills would you bring to this office?
A: No response.
Q: Current school funding is adequate.
A: No response.
Q: Please explain your answer on school funding.
A: No response.
Leese Kuhlmann, Democrat
Q: What, if anything, would you support to improve reasonable access to health care in Wyoming?
A: I would like to see Wyoming participate in expanded Medicaid since this is federal money we can use to reach 25,000 of our citizens who presently are without health care.
Q: What, if any, specific measures would you propose to generate future state revenue?
A: I want to wean Wyoming off of fossil fuels, boost our electric grid to support wind and solar development, and explore other mineral production like lithium. I would also proactively look for businesses to come into the state.
Q: What qualities, training, experiences, and skills would you bring to this office?
A: I have been an educator in Wyoming for 40 years. I am a Wyoming native with a vested interest in the state. I have seen the boom-bust economy and it’s destructive impact on our people.
Q: Current school funding is adequate.
A: Disagree.
Q: Please explain your answer on school funding.
A: The block grant is not funded to the recommended levels. This has severely impacted what school districts can provide for their students.