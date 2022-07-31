State Senate District 13

Tom James, Republican (Incumbent)

Q: What, if anything, would you support to improve reasonable access to health care in Wyoming?

A: No response.

Q: What, if any, specific measures would you propose to generate future state revenue?

A: No response.

Q: What qualities, training, experiences, and skills would you bring to this office?

A: No response.

Q: Current school funding is adequate.

A: No response.

Q: Please explain your answer on school funding.

A: No response.

Stacy Jones, Republican

Q: What, if anything, would you support to improve reasonable access to health care in Wyoming?

A: No response.

Q: What, if any, specific measures would you propose to generate future state revenue?

A: No response.

Q: What qualities, training, experiences, and skills would you bring to this office?

A: No response.

Q: Current school funding is adequate.

A: No response.

Q: Please explain your answer on school funding.

A: No response.

Leese Kuhlmann, Democrat

Q: What, if anything, would you support to improve reasonable access to health care in Wyoming?

A: I would like to see Wyoming participate in expanded Medicaid since this is federal money we can use to reach 25,000 of our citizens who presently are without health care.

Q: What, if any, specific measures would you propose to generate future state revenue?

A: I want to wean Wyoming off of fossil fuels, boost our electric grid to support wind and solar development, and explore other mineral production like lithium. I would also proactively look for businesses to come into the state.

Q: What qualities, training, experiences, and skills would you bring to this office?

A: I have been an educator in Wyoming for 40 years. I am a Wyoming native with a vested interest in the state. I have seen the boom-bust economy and it’s destructive impact on our people.

Q: Current school funding is adequate.

A: Disagree.

Q: Please explain your answer on school funding.

A: The block grant is not funded to the recommended levels. This has severely impacted what school districts can provide for their students.