State Senate District 17

Steve Duerr, Republican

Q: What, if anything, would you support to improve reasonable access to health care in Wyoming?

A: No response.

Q: What, if any, specific measures would you propose to generate future state revenue?

A: No response.

Q: What qualities, training, experiences, and skills would you bring to this office?

A: No response.

Q: Current school funding is adequate.

A: No response.

Q: Please explain your answer on school funding.

A: No response.

Michael Gierau, Democrat (Incumbent)

Q: What, if anything, would you support to improve reasonable access to health care in Wyoming?

A: Expand health care choices! Both public and private choices are critical to giving more cost effective, and available choices which in the end will make us a better state. Poor health care choices are a clear and present danger not only to our state's health, but also to business development and diversification.

Q: What, if any, specific measures would you propose to generate future state revenue?

A: A total restructure of our tax system is needed. Unfortunately, given our current political climate, that's not likely. I am working on property tax legislation to help locals stay in their homes.

Until then I'm fighting each day to improve our ability to invest our inviolate savings accounts to achieve maximum return. Today one of every four dollars in our general fund comes from investment returns. We can and must do better. The better our investment returns, the less reliant we need to be on taxes.

Q: What qualities, training, experiences, and skills would you bring to this office?

A: Two years as a member of the Wyoming House of Representatives and now four years as your state senator has given me a great deal of hands-on experience. Relationships made on both sides of the aisle have given me the chance to deliver for the people of Teton County.

That and 40 years as a Wyoming business leader. Ten years in local government has given me a wide perspective of Teton County

issues.

As a husband and a father I have learned how to listen and hang on to values we all hold dear.

Q: Current school funding is adequate.

A: Disagree.

Q: Please explain your answer on school funding.

A: School funding is on shaky ground. We as a state need to keep this issue front and center. Our deficit in this area is easing but still with us. Education at all levels is at stake. In Teton County, the regional cost adjustments are vital due to housing costs. I will continue to fight for these funds.

For community colleges, I have led the fight for a local home at CWC. Teaching space for certified nursing assistants and culinary arts workers is near reality.

At our University of Wyoming, I have worked to give our trustees the tools they need to keep that institution a national leader.

It has been the honor of my life to serve my neighbors here in Teton County. I ask for your vote to continue this work for you.