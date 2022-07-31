State Senate District 19

Reynolds Kost, Republican (Incumbent)

Q: What, if anything, would you support to improve reasonable access to health care in Wyoming?

A: I honestly feel Medicaid expansion with the proper incentives for growing health-wise would be our best solution for the people, as well as for the hospitals in our state.

Q: What, if any, specific measures would you propose to generate future state revenue?

A: We need to work with our community colleges, as well as the University of Wyoming to develop our skilled trade areas so we have the people to work for incoming businesses and industry. We also need to consider nuclear energy, as well as the rods, which we can and should produce in our state for other states in the United States.

Q: What qualities, training, experiences, and skills would you bring to this office?

A: I have been in education, both as an instructor and administrator, for 43 years. I also have been on many boards and served as president for them. I am currently the president of the hospital board and president of our smaller credit union. I believe in working together for the best decisions for the people of our state and finding ways to find solutions where everyone is comfortable with the results. We have to change from "I win" or "you win" to "we all win when we work together."

Q: Current school funding is adequate.

A: Neither agree nor disagree.

Q: Please explain your answer on school funding.

A: School funding is adequate, but there are areas where we could look at other options to help better serve the students and, at the same time, possibly save some money. The important thing here is that our children are our most valuable resource, and we must guarantee we are providing the best education possible for all of them to continue to provide our state the best prepared working force for the future.

Dan Laursen, Republican

Q: What, if anything, would you support to improve reasonable access to health care in Wyoming?

A: No response.

Q: What, if any, specific measures would you propose to generate future state revenue?

A: No response.

Q: What qualities, training, experiences, and skills would you bring to this office?

A: No response.

Q: Current school funding is adequate.

A: No response.

Q: Please explain your answer on school funding.

A: No response.

R. Ray Peterson, Republican

Q: What, if anything, would you support to improve reasonable access to health care in Wyoming?

A: I would continue my past efforts in allowing affordable health insurance into our state such as the Medishare coverage bill that I sponsored. Promote fair market competition with health care providers, incentivize small business health care plans for employees, continue to support mental health services in our state and continue to sure up our smaller hospitals through grants, foundations, incentives. My previous 13 years in the Senate and my work on the Labor and Health Committee as well as the Select Committee on Mental Health and Substance Abuse should offer indications of what I feel are important to our health care system in Wyoming.

Q: What, if any, specific measures would you propose to generate future state revenue?

A: As I chaired Revenue for six years, we worked to educate ourselves and the public as to our current tax structures strengths and weaknesses. As our mineral tax revenues continue to decline and our cash reserves erode with every budget session, we will need to look at and implement new revenue streams to ensure we continue with our government services. Areas we might approach are Lodging tax increases, eliminating exemptions, increases in sales tax, doing away with sales tax and replacing it with a state income tax and other ideas that are unpleasant to discuss. Of course, reductions of government spending is part of the solution as well. When will the legislature take on these issues of taxation? When our funds dry up, and our reserves are gone.

Q: What qualities, training, experiences, and skills would you bring to this office?

A: Thirteen years of experience. Six years on appropriations, six years as revenue chairman, four years on management council. Many select committees dealing with education funding, mental health services, procurement and appropriations. Six years on city council, eight years as county commissioner. Twenty-seven years of public service in all. My leadership abilities and skills will strengthen this Senate seat.

Q: Current school funding is adequate.

A: Agree.

Q: Please explain your answer on school funding.

A: My voting record speaks for itself. I voted twice to increase teacher salaries in the effort to attract good teachers to our state and to remain competitive with our surrounding states. I voted to increase spending on new school construction when we had the money to increase that effort, and I helped save the state employee pension fund in 2008 when I voted to infuse the fund when we had lost half of its value in the stock market crash in 2008. I still believe that the K-12 funding formula needs adjusting to ensure equal education throughout our state. As of now, the formula is weighted too heavily on the number of students rather than the basic curriculum that we require from all of our schools.