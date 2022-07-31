State Senate District 21

Bo "Dennis" Biteman, Republican (Incumbent)

Q: What, if anything, would you support to improve reasonable access to health care in Wyoming?

A: No response.

Q: What, if any, specific measures would you propose to generate future state revenue?

A: No response.

Q: What qualities, training, experiences, and skills would you bring to this office?

A: No response.

Q: Current school funding is adequate.

A: No response.

Q: Please explain your answer on school funding.

A: No response.

Mark Hansen, Democrat

Q: What, if anything, would you support to improve reasonable access to health care in Wyoming?

A: The next step is not complicated. The state is funding our expansion for years, and current leadership deny active medical access for us. The next step is turning "on" the access. We support the expansion of Medicaid in Wyoming -- refer to the Sheridan County Democratic Party Platform 2022 Section 4, bullet 2.

Q: What, if any, specific measures would you propose to generate future state revenue?

A: One of many answers to this opportunity question is obviously catching up to the rest of Americans and their area supporting, promoting and understanding the legalization, regulation and taxation of marijuana as an economic revenue source for the state. Refer to the Sheridan County Democratic Party Platform 2022 Section 6, bullet 13.

Q: What qualities, training, experiences, and skills would you bring to this office?

A: I would love to just upload my resume here ... however, I fully believe in the virtue of having the integrity to not cut corners. I have graduated kindergarten from Wyoming, I have graduated high school from Wyoming, I have my Bachelor of Science in psychology from our University of Wyoming (Class of '95, go cowboys). I am a medically retired Sergeant First Class Mark Clifford Hansen of our Wyoming Army National Guard for 15 years. Twelve-and-a-half of those years as your full-time Wyoming Army Guard Recruiter relentlessly taught me to error on the side of taking care of the soldier themselves and their family every time. I am here to error on the side of us local people, our communities and your family, every time.

Q: Current school funding is adequate.

A: Disagree.

Q: Please explain your answer on school funding.

A: Sheridan schools funding is seemingly under an attack. Sheridan County schools receive much funding from taxing our mineral extractions. The mineral extraction process of coal mining was allowed to decrease from a 7% tax rate to a 6.5% tax rate which will affect our school districts options here in Sheridan County.