State Senate District 25

Cale Case, Ph.D., Republican (Incumbent)

Q: What, if anything, would you support to improve reasonable access to health care in Wyoming?

A: I have supported increasing reimbursement for providers of Medicaid services. In addition, I am one of the leading proponents for expanding Medicaid eligibility. I will continue to work hard to expand Medicaid as I believe it will be an essential part of helping our working poor in Wyoming as well as maintaining critical health care facilities in rural areas.

Locally, I am supporting the free clinic in Lander and am grateful to those behind the effort.

Q: What, if any, specific measures would you propose to generate future state revenue?

A: The world is increasingly concerned about carbon and climate change. Income from coal and gas has dropped. Only temporary ARPA funds are preventing serious shortfalls. Future restrictions to mining and drilling on federal lands and producing federally owned minerals will reduce mineral taxes. The tightening of renewable portfolio standards from our trading partner states will impact our revenues even more. Our sales tax regime is riddled with exemptions other states do not have. In the past decade, our population grew the slowest of any state in the region and we were the only economy that got smaller.

We need sustainable policies for encouraging growth and funding the future from sources that are not contributing a fair share now.

Q: What qualities, training, experiences, and skills would you bring to this office?

A: I am an earnest proponent and student of the democratic process. I have carefully learned the legislature’s rules and how important they are for orderly procedure, decorum, and civility in our democracy. I work hard to do a good job and approach every day with enthusiasm. I know that I represent all the people in my district and work for all of Wyoming.

I am:

chairman of the Senate Revenue Committee and co-chairman of the Select Committee on Legislative Process.

a natural resource economist who works internationally in energy, water, telecommunications and electric and gas utilities.

a businessman that has met a payroll for more than two decades.

I love my community and work hard to serve it and my beloved Wyoming.

Q: Current school funding is adequate.

A: Agree.

Q: Please explain your answer on school funding.

A: After decades of work and litigation, Wyoming developed a sophisticated model that produces the most equitable school funding in the country. Overall, our students are doing well and teacher pay has been very solid until relatively recently as comparative salaries have slipped some from the previous high levels. It is harder to attract new teachers. Perceptions about our extremely demanding conservative culture are not helping.

Per student, we spend more than any neighbor states. We have the remotest topography and sparsest population of the lower 48 states, but the differential is significant.

Student achievements are somewhat comparable to our neighbors, but they are not significantly better, given the amount that we spend.

Shawn Olmstead, Republican

Q: What, if anything, would you support to improve reasonable access to health care in Wyoming?

A: No response.

Q: What, if any, specific measures would you propose to generate future state revenue?

A: No response.

Q: What qualities, training, experiences, and skills would you bring to this office?

A: No response.

Q: Current school funding is adequate.

A: No response.

Q: Please explain your answer on school funding.

A: No response.