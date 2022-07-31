State Senate District 27

William Landen, Republican (Incumbent)

Q: What, if anything, would you support to improve reasonable access to health care in Wyoming?

A: I have and will continue to support initiatives that address health care in our frontier state. Last session I advocated for and helped pass two measures that will help Wyoming in the battle against a suicide rate that unfortunately has risen too high. A particular concern is with our first responders. I sponsored health care bills in the past, including those that addressed dental care, athletic sports training, counseling and eye care. I represent a health care community, so I will continue to review our Medicaid reimbursement rates for health care providers, recruitment of doctors and nurses and education initiatives to address staff shortages.

Q: What, if any, specific measures would you propose to generate future state revenue?

A: There is continued opportunity in all three of our major industries: energy, the visitor economy and agriculture. Wyoming is a leader in carbon-based energy production; there is no reason why we can't lead in the production of renewables as well. Rare earth deposits have shown promise. Invested wisely, the lodging tax funds can enhance lodging and restaurant sectors and enhance our second largest industry. The development of processing plants shows promise for our agriculture producers, and our climate remains favorable for data and storage.

Q: What qualities, training, experiences, and skills would you bring to this office?

A: For the past 40 years I have served my community in leadership roles, as president of the Kiwanis Club, the YMCA board and as a member of the CNFR executive committee, among others. I have volunteered for Special Olympics, Central Wyoming Hospice and other important nonprofits that tie our community together. All of those efforts have given me pride and insight which I have taken to Cheyenne. I know how to build consensus and respect as a state senator. I always vote with my district, my community and the state of Wyoming in mind.

Q: Current school funding is adequate.

A: Neither agree nor disagree.

Q: Please explain your answer on school funding.

A: I am growing concerned on a couple of fronts. First, a careful review of external and regional cost adjustments is in order. Economic pressures brought on by real estate spikes and inflation, particularly in the western part of the state, have impacted our school districts' ability to attract workers and keep up with rising costs. I worry about the recruitment and retention of teachers; at one time Wyoming paid its teachers well (top 10 in the country). Contiguous states have now caught us, exacerbating our ability to attract teachers to many of our districts. Numbers are down in our education colleges; that deserves more attention. Finally, we still need to build new schools in districts where capacity is an issue.