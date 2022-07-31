State Senate District 9

Chris Rothfuss, Democrat (Incumbent)

Q: What, if anything, would you support to improve reasonable access to health care in Wyoming?

A: Medicaid Expansion! The single most significant and effective option the legislature has available to improve access to affordable healthcare for all.

MedEx would provide $177 million of federal funds to the state over the next biennium, while actually reducing the overall state budget by $32 million -- we would SAVE money. These additional federal funds would provide direct access to primary care for our most vulnerable Wyomingites, while reducing the uncompensated financial burdens on our hospitals and emergency rooms.

I will continue to support additional funding for public health, resources for mental health and suicide prevention, stronger requirements for cost transparency and uniformity and full reproductive health care rights and access.

Q: What, if any, specific measures would you propose to generate future state revenue?

A: Nearly 70% of our state revenue is derived directly or indirectly from coal, oil or natural gas. While global events coupled with $2 billion-plus of federal stimulus funding have resulted in a temporary reprieve, our current revenue structure is unsustainable.

Even if we do manage to diversify our economy into other industries, our monolithic tax structure will eventually fail to fund our basic government services.

We need a comprehensive tax overhaul that fairly, broadly and progressively diversifies taxation across all people and industries that can afford to pay more. At the same time, we must reduce the burden where it is excessive -- such as property tax on the homes of our low income and fixed income friends, family and neighbors.

Q: What qualities, training, experiences, and skills would you bring to this office?

A: I listen. I work hard. I compromise and build consensus. I put people first.

I have served as the Wyoming Senate Minority Leader since 2013 and was first elected in 2010. I chair the Select Committee on Blockchain, Financial Technology and Digital Innovation, and am the ranking member of the Education Committee and the Minerals, Business and Economic Development Committee.

I am a faculty member of the UW Honors College. I earned a Ph.D. in Chemical Engineering and M.S. in Applied Physics from the University of Washington, and an M.S. in Chemical Engineering and B.A. in International Studies from the University of Wyoming while competing as a member and captain of the debate team.

Heather and I chose Laramie to raise our four wonderful children.

Q: Current school funding is adequate.

A: Strongly disagree.

Q: Please explain your answer on school funding.

A: I have served on nearly every education related legislative committee, select committee and task force over the past 12 years, including all three education funding recalibrations.

We have a lot to be proud of! We have a deep commitment to public education in Wyoming. As a result, we are a national leader in K-12 educational quality and equity. Our educators and schools are simply amazing!

But there is more that we can and should do.

We must fully fund universal pre-K, significantly increase resources for social, emotional and mental wellness of students and teachers, and provide market competitive salaries for a sufficient number of teachers to achieve our model class size targets -- all without reducing our resource commitments elsewhere.

Diana Seabeck, Republican

Q: What, if anything, would you support to improve reasonable access to health care in Wyoming?

A: This question refers to the several years-long battle in the Legislature over Medicaid Expansion. Anyone would want our citizens to have reasonable access to health care. No doubt that the health care system is our country is in a crisis of cooperation between many private entities — hospital systems, big pharma, insurance providers, private health care providers. The estimate is that an increase of 25,000 who would qualify for Expansion benefits. Some reports say that states have seen this number grow 2-3 times. Expansion promises 90% for only three years which then reverts to our 70% reimbursement rate. Can the budget stand large increases for Medicaid in the fourth year? Look for less costly, state-enhanced alternatives, e.g., expanded roles for pharmacists.

Q: What, if any, specific measures would you propose to generate future state revenue?

A: Taxpayers owe it to themselves to demand that our state government is efficient, transparent, accountable and even frugal. We are facing shortfalls due to pressures that are out of our control. Spending is under our control. I do not support a personal income tax. Mineral revenues will continue to be and should be an important part of our economy. Review if that tax rate set in 1980 could be raised. Wind and solar energy taxes could be considered. Property taxes rise with inflated home prices; maybe a cap or a better formula for calculating them. People should not be taxed out of their homes. Consider cash budgeting, not using the Mineral Trust fund to balance the budget, caps on spending & growth during booms which protects during busts.

Q: What qualities, training, experiences, and skills would you bring to this office?

A: I grew up in several states and moved to Wyoming in 1973. Robert and I have been married for 48 years. We raised two sons in Laramie and we have five grandchildren. My B.A. was earned at the University of Arizona and my M.S. at University of Wyoming in Speech-Language Pathology. At ACSD1 for 35 years, I held three different positions. Experience as a special education case manager required leading people to consensus in difficult interpersonal situations, interpret complex information to parents and form professional relationships outside of school. As Drug Free School Coordinator I co-wrote a $3 million grant, supervised employees, oversaw up to 10 active budgets and helped create a new level of community agency cooperation and quality of services for kids.

Q: Current school funding is adequate.

A: Neither agree nor disagree.

Q: Please explain your answer on school funding.

A: The first questions really should be why and how is the money being used. K-12 education received $18,000-plus per student and only a fraction of each dollar is spent on students; how much for teacher (not administration) salaries? Teachers' salaries should be comparable to that of other professionals. There are factors besides salary that contribute to teachers leaving the profession -- teacher paperwork and testing severely reducing time to teach, negative school climate including lack of principal supervision of teachers and handling school discipline, parents not holding students accountable for learning or behavior, smart devices and social media invaded schools. More money isn't the fix for reducing student dropout rates or improving performance.