State Senator District 1

Roger Connett, Republican

Q: What, if anything, would you support to improve reasonable access to health care in Wyoming?

A: I believe that access to health care in Wyoming is for the most part adequate, except in rural areas.

Q: What, if any, specific measures would you propose to generate future state revenue?

A: Wyoming has struggled to expand their revenue stream throughout the years. It's been a cycle of boom and bust with oil and coal, but both have been certainly providing our state with the largest part of our revenue. One of the problems we face is a lack of workforce that businesses need to be successful and, with an aging population, it has been a "catch 22." As a state, we need to give businesses an incentive to come here for the quality of life that Wyoming has to offer and vet them thoroughly enough to make sure they will be successful.

Q: What qualities, training, experiences, and skills would you bring to this office?

A: I began my career at the bottom and worked hard to learn and progress. I have held positions in upper management and have international experience. Working with people and my knowledge of budgets and understanding fiscal responsibility are skills that I would bring to this office.

Q: Current school funding is adequate.

A: Strongly agree.

Q: Please explain your answer on school funding.

A: Wyoming is ranked #3 in the nation on school spending, per student at almost $20,000 each.

Ogden Driskill, Republican (Incumbent)

Q: What, if anything, would you support to improve reasonable access to health care in Wyoming?

A: I have actually acted to a large degree on this — I wrote a budget amendment that gives rural clinics $25 million to enhance their operations. It also allows for a major pilot project for telehealth. Rural healthcare in Wyoming is desperately lacking. Many of our rural residents have extremely limited healthcare and I am working hard to solve this problem including ambulance and first responders. We also put a large block of dollars into helping our larger hospitals that serve our larger towns and cities. Healthcare is a major concern of Wyoming’s.

Q: What, if any, specific measures would you propose to generate future state revenue?

A: I would propose to continue doing what I have done in the past — sponsoring legislation that creates a fertile environment for business to start in and come to Wyoming. Food freedom, blockchain and silencer laws have brought many hundreds of jobs and multiple millions in revenue from the state. Government does not create jobs -- it creates an environment through laws or regulations that make it easier or harder to do business in the state. I am in favor of creating revenue through innovation and reducing regulations. Increasing revenue through taxation or further burden on taxpayers should be a last resort.

Q: What qualities, training, experiences, and skills would you bring to this office?

A: I have a proven track record of working with my colleagues in both chambers. I have 12 years of actual experience in the legislature. My record speaks for itself. I have an extensive leadership background from forming organizations to serving on boards (both profit and nonprofit), managing budgets that run into the billions of dollars and organizational management of them. I have actually served during times of billion-dollar shortfalls and dealt with surpluses. It is proven I can cut budgets to match incomes and have a track record of saving and wisely spending surpluses. Having achieved Senate vice president and majority floor leader is evidence of my peers' confidence in my leadership.

Q: Current school funding is adequate.

A: Strongly disagree.

Q: Please explain your answer on school funding.

A: This is not a good question. With that being said, school funding is adequate if it were spent in the right places. We spend way too much outside of the classroom. Education should have a laser focus on children and teachers. We tend to equate a quality education with dollars spent. “The more we spend -- the better the education," right? Sounds a lot like the federal government. We need to focus on the classroom and teachers. We block grant the dollars to local school boards currently. If they continue to spend the dollars outside of the classroom and teachers, the legislature should “pillar the money” to make sure teachers and students are the focus of our schools. We can do more with less -- this is proven by surrounding states' funding.

Bill Fortner, Republican

Q: What, if anything, would you support to improve reasonable access to health care in Wyoming?

A: No response.

Q: What, if any, specific measures would you propose to generate future state revenue?

A: No response.

Q: What qualities, training, experiences, and skills would you bring to this office?

A: No response.

Q: Current school funding is adequate.

A: No response.

Q: Please explain your answer on school funding.

A: No response.